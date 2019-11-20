CHINA: Li Keqiang urges investment in water infrastructure

Source: TRIVIUM CHINA
On Monday, Premier Li Keqiang sat down with other top officials to discuss one of China’s most pressing challenges – water scarcity.
Li was blunt that this is a big problem (Gov.cn):
“Water resource shortages and uneven distribution in time and space make up one of the major bottlenecks that hinder China’s economic and social development, especially in northern and western regions.”He then rattled off some of the major concerns:“Water ecological restoration is very challenging in North China due to serious groundwater overdraft and loss.”“Persistent drought in some southern provinces also makes urgent demands to intensify water conservancy construction to solve water shortages.”The government’s solution?
You guessed it – build more infrastructure.
In particular, Li urged colleagues to speed up work on projects related to the country’s South-to-North Water Diversion Project that brings water from the Yangtze River to northern China.
And there’s one more reason Li is pushing water conservancy projects:“[They] will assist in coping with downward economic pressure, drive effective investment, maintain steady economic growth and create jobs, the Premier said.”
Get smart: As the economy slows, the government is eager to boost infrastructure investment. But officials are trying to keep those investments confined to productive projects.
