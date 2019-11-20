Rohingyas: Malaysia, Turkey and Pakistan

Rohingyas and Malaysia
https://www.news18.com/news/world/rohingya-in-malaysia-warn-against-fleeing-from-bangladesh-2393295.html
Malaysia is a Muslim Majority Nation with Islam as the Official Relegion. On the world stage Malaysia alongwith Pakistan and Turkey are trying to become leaders of Ummah OIC Muslim World, but when it comes to providing Asylum to Rohingya and other Muslims fleeing the Middle East - They want none of it. They are not ready to accept any of the Rohingya Muslims. Why is India expected to take care of the Rohingyas ? It's a malacious campaign by Muslims and supported by the pseudo secular lobby for pure vote bank politics. We have too many of the Bangladeshis to worry about and we should understand that they are all Security Threat. Already the demographic composition of the border district's of West Bengal Assam has changed. The State Machinery hardly has the wherewithal to even address the issues.
No comments:
Post a Comment