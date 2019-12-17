December 17, 2019

India Map and Modi's Global Notice

For about 20 years, a dirty game started as an international conspiracy, or that maps of India were being distorted in print, news channels, magazines, social media, etc.

Some showed Arunachal in China, some showed Kashmir in Pakistan, some showed parts of Kashmir's Himachal in China, some showed areas of Rajasthan's Indian territory in Pakistan.

This has been happening in Congress since the time of Congress.
Some of the tweets have been published on Google or Twitter, so the country's print and channels have started this business with arguments that are true.

The map of India is a body doubled frame which was tampered with.

What will be the long-term consequences of this?
The way in which Congress has neglected to define the border line of Kashmir, Arunachal, Sikkim, etc. and raised the problem on the borders, Government has to spend billions today to save it.

Going forward, such maps may be considered official by China-Pakistan, which may take other questions to the UN, and make claims for the land.

Like the Gaza Strip, endless confrontations can occur.

Recently on Returning from U K, Narendra Modi has issued a global notice with unprecedented decision that 'It is mandatory for any print or digital media to publish the map of India through their own media and only the official government-published map of India.

Violators of these rules will face a seven-year sentence and a fine of Rs 100 crore.  No defense will be given to crime.

Did the print and channels publicize this?

But global media, including Google, Facebook, Twitter, have become involved.  Whoever showed the map of India is all about checking their content and editing it.

With such foresight and patriotism can you imagine any Congress or other opposition?
💐💐

at 12:12 AM

3 comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)