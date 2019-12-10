News podcasts go mainstream

AXIOS Media
New data and investments into news podcasting suggests that the format is here to stay.
Why it matters: Newsrooms are finding that podcasts are helping them develop stronger audiences and, in some cases, make more money.
At a time when the news economy is unstable, podcasts offer newsrooms a chance to drive new business.
Driving the news: The Pulitzer Prize Board said Thursday that they would include audio reporting as a new journalism prize category in its 2020 cycle.
The announcement comes on the heels of new research released by Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism and Oxford University that finds news podcasts have exploded in popularity in the U.S.
By the numbers: According to the report, the number of new news podcasts around the world increased by one-third (32%) from January through October 2019, citing data from Chartable.
More than 12,000 news podcasts have been launched this year.
Yes, but: While podcasts offer some newsrooms the opportunity to make millions in ad revenue, they are still a small portion of overall revenue.
And while some newsrooms, like the New York Times, have had unprecedented success building podcasts, others have had less luck with their audio strategies.
