5G expansion in Europe: EU Commission against complete exclusion of Huawei

Huawei, the Chinese technology company, will be allowed to participate in the expansion of 5G networks in EU countries, but will be excluded from “core networks” that are particularly relevant to security. This is the result of an instrumentpublished by the EU Commission on 29 January which is to serve as a basis for decisions by the soon-to-be 27 member states. Each EU state will develop its own security measures on this basis.
Great Britain, which is leaving the EU on Friday, is also looking to a compromise solution. Providers considered "high-risk" are to be excluded only from core areas of the network, the British government announced after a meeting of its National Security Council on 28 January. Chinese telecommunications companies such as Huawei or ZTE could be classed as high risk because of fears of Chinese state influence.
In Germany, the debate on rules for the roll-out of 5G networks is still ongoing. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) supports the path which is now also being taken by the EU Commission, to keep the market as open as possible for all providers. According to reports, the CDU/CSU faction in the Bundestag wants to discuss in two weeks proposals made by a group led by Norbert Röttgen, chairman of the of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the Bundestag, that would go further. He feels that the line currently being taken does not go far enough.
At an event at MERICS on Tuesday, Röttgen underlined the importance of developing 5G in Europe independently. He said it was legitimate for European policy to aim at “maintaining control over our digital nervous system”. To abandon the development of the technology ourselves would “significantly weaken our innovative strength and competitiveness”. In dealing with China, the EU must insist on the principle of equal treatment, "this must also apply to the development of 5G," he said. European 5G providers such as Nokia or Ericsson currently have only a very limited presence in the Chinese market.
