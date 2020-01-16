The latest issue of CPD Perspectives on Public Diplomacy is an article by Kyle Hutzler, Senior Associate at McKinsey & Company.
"America’ s Cities on the World Stage" examines the opportunities and challenges in American cities’ efforts to develop their standing on the world stage as a means for the U.S. to “speak with one voice abroad.”
"American cities deserve the opportunity to succeed on the global stage because it is to the benefit of the entire country," writes Hutzler. "Their success in promoting trade and investment sustains American competitiveness and, when they bridge educational and cultural institutions across borders, it makes the world a more vibrant place."
Download "America’ s Cities on the World Stage" here.
