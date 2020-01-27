January 27, 2020
CORONA VIRUS: Homeo Medicines
HOMOEO MEDICINES FOR CORONA VIRUS
DISEASE
Dear Friends,
There is lot of fear and anxiety among the people travelling abroad about the news about CORONA VIRUS or VUHAN VIRUS.
Do not worry about it. There are excellent medicines in Homoeopathy to prevent and also to cure. After studying the symptoms available through media our Forum strongly advise the following Homoeo medicines to prevent. We have 44 years of experience in handling various acute and chronic diseases though Homoeopathy. We provide this advise to help the needdy people.
ARSENIC ALB 30 daily morning 4 pills and evening 4pills for 5 days
No medicine on 6th day.
PHOSPHORUS 30 on 7th day morning 4 pills.
Daily use of the following Homoeo Mother Tinctures also will help to prevent and cure the disease. Use in following way for 15 days.
1. OCIMUM SANCTUM Mother Tincture ( extract of Krishna Tulasi ).
Drink morning 10 drops and evening 10 drops with 3 tea spoons of water.
2. TINOSPORA CORDIFOLIA Mother Tincture ( extract of Amrita balli in Kannada and Thippa theega in Telugu).
Drink afternoon 10 drops and night 10 drops with 3 tea spoons of water.
Precautions:
1. Take all the precautions about cleanliness and hygiene.
2. Do not consume junk food and non-veg food.
3. Avoid Direct physical contact with other persons. Use nose mask.
4. Keep few Homoeo medicines and use when ever there is a need on the advise of Homoeopathic Doctor.
5. Kindly take medical help when there is a need. Do not neglect.
Our Forum wishes good health and happiness all. With regards and best wishes
P V Satyanarayana and all the Members of the Forum.
Dr. GV Chalapathi Memorial Homoeopathic Self Reliance Forum, ( A Voluntary Service Organisation), Opposite to Scientists Hostel No 2, DRDO Township, C V Raman Nagar, Bangalore - 560093. Mobile No. +91 93430 94787
