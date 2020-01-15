January 15, 2020
Exclusive inputs on arrest of DSP Davinder Singh. (Sources)
Exclusive inputs on arrest of DSP Davinder Singh. (Sources)
1. FIR registered against DSP at wanpoh Police Station in Kulgam. He is now lodged at SOG camp for further interrogation.
2. During Search operation 1 AK-47 rifle & some Grenades recovered from the residence of DSP in Srinagar.
3. DSP was on way to Chandigarh along with Naved Babu & his accomplice.
4. He had fixed around 12 lac rupees deal with militants for transporting Naved & his associate to Chandigarh safely.
5. DSP had transported militants out of valley in past as well.
6. During questioning it has also surfaced that DSP had managed air travel of several militants out of valley since his posting at Srinagar airport.
7. He is said to have passed on secret information to militant groups from time to time.
8. DSP has accumulated huge wealth both movable and immovable far far more than his sources of income.
9. Role of DSP in Parliament attack case is also being looked into as there are some leads suggesting he had helped militants to reach delhi at that time as well.
10. Naved Babu has killed apple traders of valley and outside states soon after the abrogation of articles 370 and his catch is major success for forces in J&K.
11. Naved Babu was also responsible for killings of non local labourers in Kashmir post abrogation of article 370.
NIA likely to take over the case of DSP Davinder Singh soon after the preliminary Investigation by J&K Police.
at 12:42 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment