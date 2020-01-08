Iran will welcome any peace move from India: Iranian Envoy

“India usually plays a very good role in peace in the world. At the same time India belongs to this region. We welcome all initiatives from all countries, especially India as a good friend for us, to not allow escalation (of tensions),” Chegeni told a select group of reporters after a condolence meeting for Soleimani held in New Delhi on Wednesday.
“We are not for war, we are looking for peace and prosperity for everybody in this region. We welcome any Indian initiative or any project that can help peace and prosperity in this world,” he said days ahead of foreign minister M Javad Zarif ’s visit to India. Referring to the Iranian attack on US targets in Iraq, Chegeni said his country retaliated under its right to defend.
Amid escalating US-Iran tensions, external affairs minister S Jaishankar held a conversation with Zarif and US secretary of state Mike Pompeo, voicing India’s concerns over escalation of tensions. Jaishankar was in Tehran in December to push security and connectivity partnership. His visit was preceded by visit of deputy NSA Rajinder Khanna to Tehran and meeting on expanding Chabahar operations.
No comments:
Post a Comment