January 27, 2020
Kalat is not a Sovereign State. British Archive
https://s3-eu-west-1.amazonaws.com/live.archive.pdf/81055_vdc_100000000831.0x000382_en.pdf
This file mainly concerns the status of Muscat-controlled Gwadur [Gwadar]. The main subject of discussion is the possibility of Kalat State seeking to purchase Gwadur from the Sultan of Muscat, or even using force to take control of the territory. Related matters of discussion include the following: British policy in the event of the Sultan being approached by the Khan of Kalat regarding the sale of Gwadur; relations between Kalat State and Pakistan, and the likelihood of Kalat State acceding to Pakistan. The principal correspondents are the following: the Political Resident in the Persian Gulf , the Political Agent and Consul at Muscat, the High Commissioner for the United Kingdom in Pakistan, and officials of the Commonwealth Relations Office and the Foreign Office.
