Learning and Farming: An Indian View

Clause Alvares
Source: IndiaInspire TALK
I am happy to speak to you on something more hopeful. We are extremely good at analysis and criticism and I would like to spend some more time in this particular exchange on what people are doing in this country in terms of providing new signs of hope. And that's why I told them I would like to speak on the issue of creativity and what the new signs that are emerging so that when we leave this event many of us at least will have some idea about more hopeful signs that are emerging all over the place. And because of my expertise, I work besides publishing; I also do a lot of work on learning and on organic farming. I have been involved with the Organic Farming Association now since 1974 and its various avatars and now with the Organic Farming Association for the last ten years and that's one of my main loves. I have travelled all over the country looking at organic farms. The second major interest is on learning because the cultivation of the soil and the cultivation of the human being, more or less follow similar principles. They cannot be… you cannot have principles in one which are contrary to the principles that you are using in the other. So if you are a good organic farmer, you will also be a person who understands very naturally the business of learning. And you will be a good creative person as well. And since it's more practical the things people are doing to raise food or to raise kids and children, I thought that I could be something that would be more interesting to go into right now, during the course of this presentation. If you look at agriculture, whatever India has done… suppose we want to be one of the biggest, most competent agricultural societies in the world. As a matter of fact, Alexander Walker, Albert Howard whom Arun Dighe has translated; most of these English people came to India to teach farmers how to do farming. They ended up writing a work saying that we are not able to teach them anything, because they are already doing optimal science. There is nothing that we can really teach them, as a matter of fact there is much that we can learn from them. There are more than half a dozen tracks of English agricultural scientists who came to India, to look at how they could improve Indian agriculture. In the end they said we can't improve it. They probably didn't say if we do anything we will rack it. But that happens only after a period of time when we introduced the so-called Green Revolution in 1966. In education also, we have had a very similar situation; very similar scenario. As I said I referred to the Adam's reports on schooling all over; but forget about the Adams reports. Just try and do a thought experiment and try and conceive of all the output that this country has produced. For more than 5000 years, how it has transmitted this if it did not have any effective learning system? Its physically impossible… Its physically impossible for a society to maintain itself for so many centuries without successfully replicating itself. And not just replicating itself; each generation adding on, each generation subtracting; each generation modifying what is happening. So, a priori, you can say that, a society that has lasted for 5000 years, I am just taking a minimum, could not have functioned without a very effective education system. Education is basically transmission. At least that's what we understand it today. How do you transmit competence, how do you transmit knowledge etc. and how have you done it. How did this society survive with its philosophies; with its Yoga; with its language; with its music; with its dance and all that without an education system. We had something it. We didn't look for it. We assumed that it was different; like when now-a-days they use different type of terminology. If you go for Wikipedia, and look for universities you won't find Nalanda and Takshashila there. They are given a separate category as institutions of ancient higher learning. The real university begins with Bologna in 1158. That's according to Wikipedia, which is all written by westerners. You write anything on Wikipedia, which they don't accept; they strike it out the same evening. So the university is not set up; India was not the first to set up universities; its Europeans who set up, because part of the mythology that everything good has always come either from Greek sources or it has come from Europe. So it depends on how you look at it. If you look at the vast canvas, how could this society you know, create this enormous output of human experience then you say it must have had an education system. And it must have been a thriving education system; not a boring education system that we have today where the first sign of happiness in children is when the bell rings for the recess. Not only the children, the teachers are happy when the bell rings for the recess. It's one of the most rotten systems of transmission in the world. I am not talking only about our Indian education system, I am talking about the education system in England, which is far worse, and the one in the US, where you have seen, even children get out with guns and start shooting. So when I began looking at both these problems I thought that they were inter-related and that's why one of the first things that I did was to move out of university. After I finished my PhD I said there is nothing here that is really going to be of any use. And my PhD was written for political purposes to settle my scores with European professors. After that was done, there was no more need to be in university, because it was one of the most sterile places on earth and therefore I went back directly into a farm and I have lived with farmers, with masons, with coconut pluckers, for the rest of my life, after my university. I have never been bored for a single moment. I had good company, all of them intellectually honest, I can say, compared to my forbears in other places and looking very closely at how they live life and how they function. When I was running a farm, where 65 km away from the nearest marketing centre, and we had to tie some things up, some plants had to be tied up, and I asked somebody go to the market and bring rope. So the person had to get on a motorcycle, go all the way 55 kilometres to Mhapsa town, bring rope and come back; and one of my workers who was working on the farm said, why do you that, it's not necessary, because we can manufacture rope for you here on the spot. So I said how do you manufacture something like rope? We have coconuts and rope is made from coconuts. So, but finally we decided to leave many of these things into their hands and what they did, they went to a tree, a very particular type of tree and with their sickle they just started stripping the bark. And very soon, they had a large number of things to tie plants with, which are organic, not made of plastic and which served their function. And we said, look at these people and their lives very carefully, compared to our lives. We are 95% on the dependent on the market; they are 95% dependent on themselves and on their environment. And if something happens to us, well we would perish. Because many of us don't know how to grow our rice anymore. We don't know how to make an income anymore without offering ourselves in employment to somebody else and we are not able to manage in any sense. I mean, there are some people who are 100% dependent on what they call the system. The system has to give it, either through corporate or its through a bank, or through government, or somebody. The system has to make available your livelihood so that you can survive. Or if you don't have that, you can't survive at all. You are an abject penury. All your mortgagees cannot be paid and you are out. Now this type of dialectic was something which I found very interesting and the solution I found came from the farmers and not from my own because the books I read had no solutions. The books I read are all written by what is the famous Buddhijeevis. The skill of our Buddhijeevis is to be able to quote the stuff of ten other guys or fifty other guys and put it afterwards as his product with neither an ending nor a conclusion. Ask a professor, what is it you want to say which is yours alone and which is not from those 30, 40 guys and he is not capable of giving you that answer. I do it now as a nuisance at most conferences. If I find any youngster starting to deliver a paper and he quotes even two paragraphs I stop him on the spot and I tell him now you stop quoting, please close your paper, and please tell us your story or what you want to say. I have done it with Europeans, they break down and they start crying. So don't think it's our problem. It's a disease that has infected all academics everywhere. The result is they produce these books; we give them to our kids to read but they have absolutely no value. Because they have no creation potential, they have no way I which they can stimulate anybody to any creative thinking. Because as I said they are all borrowed. The terminology is borrowed; the words are borrowed; the concepts are borrowed; the theories are borrowed. So in that sense what creativity is left? I am right now, presently editing the conference papers of an international conference and my wife was helping me with the editing. She is a good editor. And she was surprised that most of the papers were totally unreadable. And it is an international conference. People have come and given you a paper, as you said: they download; they do a lot of patchwork from all sorts of places, put it there and then expect that it's a great paper. And most of the papers had to be rejected, because they don't meet any normal standards, forget about international standard, any normal standard: is this something that you have produced after some thinking? Have you used your own language? I have asked youngsters as an exercise to write a paper in which they don't quote anybody and they collapse. Compare that with Gandhiji, who wrote 90 volumes without quoting anybody. Again, another very great sign of… you can't go to professors to learn anything. Our farmers realize that very soon because they went into after 10,000 years of good farming, they got sucked into the Green Revolution thing because it was made very easy for them. Scientists came and told them you don't need to thing anymore. That's what we are doing in school. They told the farmers also. You don't need to think anymore. We will give you the magic solutions. You put them into the soil; we will give you the seeds and you just become contractors for a way of farming which is decided by corporations, chemical corporations which are marketing fertilizers, pesticides and so on; they will take all the decisions for you. They will do all the research; all that you have to do is implement what they are saying. And over 40 years, this is what we did. We implemented and implemented and implemented, with the result today is that all the soils which have had these massive doses of chemicals are now devastated, they have become sterile. All living things have completely fled from them, and the effects on human beings in terms of cancers is now being documented very well in the Punjab with that famous cancer express which leaves Punjab and goes off to Chandigarh, which has all these people who were suffering from cancer from the waters they had drunk from the ground from the contamination from the pesticides, they have used. And what have we done in the end of it all? We have created a production system for supplying 1.2 billion people with poisonous food. Food is not supposed to be poisonous. In the old theories which were in these novels which were written, where you have to find out who poisoned somebody? Because that is something you intentionally did. You poisoned something, you had to kill them, you have a murder mystery, and you have a detective who will find out what was the poison you used. Today everybody is eating poisonous food and it is taken as a matter of fact that you can eat poisonous food; you can eat vegetables which have got toxic chemicals in it; you can drink milk which has got chemicals in it. The President of India, I have been in exercise with school students what is the difference between the President of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, this Prime Minister and today's Prime Minister. And the only answer I could get was, J L Nehru with all his faults, at least could eat food which was without any pesticide residues. Manmohan Singh does not have that choice. He himself is a toxic pesticide. Because most of these pesticide looks very harmless; but they can be quite fatal to your economies and to people at large. But see the transformation and look how we have accepted that we live with. The scientists tell us that it is no problem. It is a matter of only residues. What is residues? Europe begins this high then they keep coming down with the residues. We began that high but we say we can't come to, because we are a poor country and we have to produce more and therefore we can't have as strict a measure of those residues as those Europeans have. So even if we are going to kill ourselves a little bit faster, it is no problem at least we are feeding people. Maybe they are dying sooner, but at least they are living, and then dying. Because they should have died at the age of 20, now they are living till the age of 55. Mar gaya to mar gaya. At least they have added 30 years extra. I don't know what the logics that are being used are. But try and understand how we have come to this conclusion where we can eat food which has got poison, without complaining. And may take it as a natural thing. I am in charge of the Organic Farming Association office and I can tell you that I can't get food which is free from pesticides. I can get it only when we plant the Moolis and the Spinach and the Brinjals and the Tendlis or whatever it is; in our own garden at the back and that is what we have started doing now over the last several years. Otherwise it is not possible to get. And still if sometime I have to go and bring some vegetable from the market I know that it is contaminated and there is no choice in the matter. So how have we landed up in such a situation because all the farmers unquestioningly obeyed and said that we will follow what you guys say. They began using it then they found that as per the law of diminishing returns, your chemicals don't produce every year, what they produced year; and after 18 to 20 years you find that you are using 5 times the chemicals to produce the same output. And the same thing with the pesticides, you find that you begin with low dosages and then you begin with cocktails and mocktails and all sorts of bizarre mixtures and then finally when it doesn't work like the people do in Vidarbha and many other places and you have the cocktail yourself and the entire agony of it. And now we have a destructive system; nobody really knows or cares how many farmers are committing suicide. But one thing I can tell you, there is not a single organic farmer has committed suicide. And in my entire experience from 1974, not a single organic farmer has committed suicide. Now this is something that maybe… you may say that there are not that many organic farmers in any case. But we have got a lot of people who don't use pesticides; we have got a lot of Adivasis who don't use lot of... All the people in dry land areas, for example, by law cannot use pesticides; because you know you need water to convey the salt to the roots of the plant; when you don't have water, there is no use putting that pesticide. I mean using that chemical nutrient, there is no use. So all the dry land areas which are still the bulk of the land in this country are still not using chemicals; they are not using MPK at all, because there is no point in using it. A lot of people in the high rainfall areas are using it without knowing that half of it goes into the water, into the rivers because the plant cannot absorb that type of nutrient. If you look at the theories of science in relation to plants, how plants survive, how they function, where they get their nutrition. 80% of the plants' nutrition is oxygen and carbon, both coming from the atmosphere. Okay. 17% is nitrogen, also coming from the atmosphere. 3% is what they get from the ground in terms of minerals, trace elements etc. etc. If you want, proof of that; go to any forest and look at the forest. Do you see anybody putting fertilizer in the trees; have you gone to see the Amazon forest? Have you seen anybody putting any chemicals there? Have you seen anybody spraying the Amazon forest to keep it alive? No. All these things are growing without any chemicals because the plant is designed to survive with only the stuff that it gets from the air. Now why is it that our modern agricultural science reverses everything to put 97% in the ground and assume that the remaining 3% they get from the air? I have spoken at so many agricultural scientists; they are not able to explain. Why is it, that our theory of nutrition of plants is just the reverse? Now because it's the reverse, it creates havoc. If you take a child and keep on pumping it with all sorts of junk food and all sorts of you know carbon-hydrates and milk and butter and cheese, what happens to the child? It becomes a symbol of ill health, obesity; it's not able to look after itself anymore. It becomes sick. Its sick for the rest of its life. I am very-very unhappy with children who are… parents don't even see that their children are becoming obese because that type of imbalance will never leave that child, I do not know for how many years. So we see things in front of our years, and we don't what to. Now many of the organic farmers realize it, they say that something is going wrong. Because they found that bees have disappeared, birds have disappeared, the termites have disappeared, the earthworms have disappeared. Earthworms, according to conventional scientific evolutionary theory, which is a builder of civilization, because an earthworm creates the soil, is in modern agriculture removed from agriculture. Now you say, ye kya hua hai? Now who is this great scientist who created this system? Something that is being supplied to you naturally by an earthworm is now sort of eliminated and you are then setting up fertilizer plants which are not based on your own resources, but are based on oil which you import from other country; set up these fertilizer plants which themselves their own brand of pollution. They are highly polluting plants; fertilizer plants and then that whole missionary data set up of subsidy. In two years ago the subsidy had reached to one lakh twenty thousand crores. Completely economically bankrupt agriculture. How do you get out? There is nobody to show you a way out; because the professors in the universities are all teaching chemical farming. I have gone to Orissa Agricultural University. I have gone to Gujarat Agricultural University, Punjab… All of the universities; not one of the professors is willing to entertain the idea that plants can grow without chemicals. For me it was the one of the most devastating discoveries in my life. To find that we have created an entire generation of human beings who sincerely believe that plants cannot grow without chemicals. When they can see on the roads, when they can see in their universities campuses that there are huge trees growing that nobody is fertilizing them, nobody is putting any pesticide for them and at least that should shake up the heads and say itna bada ped aa gaya, nobody has put anything for it. Why is this that this chhota plant and we are pumping it with MPK, 3 times, 4 times for the whole season? Nobody is asking? Something very remarkable has happened here. The entire generation is like this. The old generations used to believe that the earth was flat and nobody q
