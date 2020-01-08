New division being set up in Balochistan

Dawn, Pakistan
QUETTA: The Balochistan government has decided to create a new division and more districts on the basis of population and area in Quetta, Pishin and Qila Abdullah districts and constituted a committee to draw up a report within 15 days for the purpose.
It was decided at a meeting presided over by Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani on Wednesday.
Another suggestion for creating more districts was discussed and it was decided to create at least three more districts
