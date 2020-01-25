Twin Pillars: Upholding National Security and National Innovation in Emerging Technologies Governance





January 23, 2020

In an era of global technological competition and diffusion of innovation, the United States must uphold the twin pillars of national security and national innovation. The overall success of the U.S. federal government in emerging technologies governance is at best a mixed case and is overall inadequate to the scale and stakes of the challenges and opportunities ahead. This report assesses the current effectiveness of the U.S. federal government approach to emerging technologies with recommended actions to enhance governance in domestic and international contexts.



This report is made possible by the generous support of Leonardo DRS.