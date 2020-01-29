January 29, 2020

Why is Pakistan's Pashtun movement under attack?

Leaders of Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement, which fights for rights of ethnic Pashtuns, have faced intimidation and arrests.

Members of the Pashtun community rally in Karachi against what they say are human rights violations [Akhtar Soomro/Reuters]
Islamabad, Pakistan - Having risen to prominence as one of the most strident critics of Pakistan's powerful military, the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) has subsequently faced a sustained campaign of intimidation, censorship and arrests.

The movement, which advocated for the rights of ethnic Pashtuns affected by Pakistan's war against the Taliban in its northwest, was formed in 2016 by a group of eight university students in the northwestern city of Dera Ismail Khan. All eight hailed from the neighbouring district of South Waziristan.

Led by veterinary sciences student Manzoor Pashteen, they formed the Mehsud Tahaffuz Movement (MTM), a pressure group seeking to highlight the struggles of the more half a million people who fled their native South Waziristan due to the fighting.

The district, one of the poorest and least developed in Pakistan, was at the time part of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), a region governed under colonial-era regulations that gave citizens no fundamental rights while giving the military and civil administration wide-ranging powers with little oversight.

Manzoor PASHTEEN
Pashteen, leader of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement, was arrested on Monday and charged with sedition [Al Jazeera]

In this legal grey area, where militias thrived and many members of the Afghan Taliban fighting against US and NATO forces in neighbouring Afghanistan took shelter, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), was born under the leadership of Baitullah Mehsud in 2007.

Mehsud brought a range of armed militias fighting to displace the government and impose a strict interpretation of Islamic law on Pakistan under a single umbrella organisation, the TTP.

From 2007, Pakistan's military undertook a series of military operations to defeat or displace the TTP, most notably Operation Zarb-e-Azb in 2014, which finally displaced most of the group's remaining fighters into neighbouring districts in eastern Afghanistan.

The cost of war

The war, however, was not without a cost, as young activists like Pashteen and his comrades in the MTM were quick to point out.

They campaigned against widespread enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings conducted as part of the military's fight in South Waziristan, as well as for the removal of landmines and other unexploded ordnance once the fighting ended.

In 2018, they shot to national prominence when they spearheaded protests against the killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud, a young garment trader and aspiring model shot dead by police in Karachi. At the time, the police had claimed Mehsud was a fighter with armed groups.

From the widespread rallies across the country calling for justice for Naqeebullah, the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) was born.

Ethnic Pashtuns from other areas affected by conflict flocked to Pashteen and his partners, sharing similar experiences to those they had been documenting for years in South Waziristan.

The PTM now represented a generation of Pashtuns who were born in a northwest Pakistan that knew only conflict.

In mid-2018, two PTM leaders - Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir - were elected to parliament from North and South Waziristan respectively.

Censorship, intimidation, arrests

With increased prominence came increased pressure from the authorities. In Pakistan, which has been ruled for roughly half of its 73-year history by its army, it is rare to hear direct or public criticism of the military.

Pashteen, however, was regularly leading rallies of thousands, directly holding the military responsible for alleged rights abuses, backed up by data and testimony from citizens. A common rallying cry at PTM rallies became "Yeh jo dehshat gardi he, isske peeche wardi he!". "This terrorism, the military is responsible for it!"

Coverage of PTM events and rallies was censored across almost all domestic news outlets, and cases alleging leaders were involved in "sedition" would regularly be filed following PTM events.

In April 2019, the military took on the PTM directly, warning the group that its "time is up" as it alleged the rights organisation was being funded by foreign intelligence agencies. PTM leaders asked the military to file cases or share evidence of such collusion, which the military did not do.

A month later, a PTM rally in North Waziristan was stopped at a military checkpoint. The ensuing clash saw at least three protesters killed as soldiers opened fire on the demonstration.

Members of Parliament Dawar and Wazir were arrested and kept in custody for more than three months on terrorism charges in connection with the case.

Later, in September, prominent PTM leader Gulalai Ismail emerged in the United States after months in hiding and several unsuccessful security forces raids on her residence in the capital Islamabad.

Ismail said she was seeking asylum due to the threats against her life by the military. The military denies involvement.

On Monday, police launched a midnight raid in the northwestern city of Peshawar to arrest Pashteen himself - the first time he has been taken into custody since the PTM rose to prominence. Polic documents showed that he was accused of sedition and criminal conspiracy.

"Pakistani authorities should stop arresting activists like Manzoor Pashteen who are critical of government actions or policies,” said Brad Adams, Asia director of US-based rights group Human Rights Watch.

"Using criminal laws to chill free expression and political opposition has no place in a democracy," he said in a statement.

Trump unveils his Middle East plan amid Palestinian rejections

Palestinians reject Trump's Middle East proposal, calling it a 'conspiracy' that 'will not pass'.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump take part in an announcement of Trump's Middle East peace plan [Mandel Ngan/AFP]
    United States President Donald Trumpunveiled his long-delayed Middle East plan on Tuesday - a proposal Palestinian leaders called a "conspiracy" that "will not pass". 

    "Today, Israel has taken a giant step towards peace," Trump said as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahustood by his side. 

    "My vision presents a win-win solution for both sides," he said, adding that Israeli leaders have said they will endorse the proposal.

    Before the proposal was announced, Palestinians called it dead on arrival, saying it was an attempt to "finish off" the Palestinian cause. 

    Following Trump's announcement, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbassaid "a thousand no's" to the plan. 

    Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank
    Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas gestures as he delivers a speech following the announcement by Trump on his Middle East plan [Raneen Sawafta/Reuters]

    Netanyahu meanwhile said it was a "historic day" and thanked Trump for his proposal. He said if Palestinians agree to the plan, Israel will be willing to negotiate "right away". 

    Jerusalem 'undivided capital'

    Trump's initiative, whose principal author is his son-in-law Jared Kushner, follows a long line of efforts to resolve one of the world's most intractable issues. Israeli-Palestinian peace talks collapsed in 2014.

    Palestinians have refused to engage the Trump administration and denounced its proposal's first stage - a $50bn economic revival plan announced last June.

    The 50-page political outline recognises Israeli sovereignty over major illegal settlement blocs in the occupied West Bank, something to which the Palestinians will almost certainly object. Trump said Israel would be granted security control of the Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank. 

    The plan calls for a four-year freeze in new Israeli settlement construction, during which time details of a comprehensive agreement would be negotiated, according to Trump administration officials who spoke on condition of anonymity before Trump's announcement. However, it was not immediately clear if the freeze could be extended if a final deal is not concluded within the four-year timeframe.

    The officials added that the plan calls for the creation of the State of Palestine. It was previously unclear whether the plan would abandon the two-state solution. 

    Trump said Jerusalem will remain Israel's "undivided capital". But he also said under the plan, "eastern Jerusalem" would serve as a capital of a State of Palestine. He did not elaborate on what he meant by eastern Jerusalem. He later said on Twitter the a Palestinian capital could be in parts of "East Jerusalem". 

    Trump had already recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv to the city. 

    Palestinians take part in a protest against the U.S. Middle East peace plan, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip
    Palestinians take part in a protest against the US Middle East peace plan, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip [Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters]

    Responding to the plan, Abbas said, "Jerusalem is not for sale; all our rights are not for sale and are not for bargain."

    Sami Abu Zhuri, a Hamas official, said Trump's statement was "aggressive and will spark a lot of anger". 

    "Trump's statement about Jerusalem is nonsense and Jerusalem will always be the land of the Palestinians," Zhuri told Reuters News Agency. "The Palestinians will confront this deal and Jerusalem will remain a Palestinian land."

    Earlier on Tuesday, thousands of Palestinians rallied in the besieged Gaza Strip to protest the expected plan. Protests also took place in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank. 

    Marwan Bishara, Al Jazeera's senior political analyst, said the "the devil is not in the detail in this case". 

    "The devil is in the headlines," Bishara said. "What we have here is a very clever, devilish clever, repackaging of the chronic problems in Israel and Palestine and promoting them as solutions."

    'Dangerous consequences'

    Most regional leaders slammed the plan, but others cautiously offered encouragement for the Israelis and Palestinians to come to the negotiating table. 

    Jordan warned against "annexation of Palestinian lands" with the kingdom's foreign minister warning against the "dangerous consequences of unilateral Israeli measures that aim to impose new realities on the ground".

    Numan Kurtulmus, deputy chairman of Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party (AK), also slammed Trump's statements on Jerusalem, saying: "No, Trump! Jerusalem is the capital of the Palestinian state and the heart of the Islamic world!"

    Demonstrators hold pictures of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas during a protest against the U.S. President Donald Trump's Mideast peace plan, in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank
    Demonstrators hold pictures of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas during a protest against Trump's Middle East plan, in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank [Mohamad Torokman/Reuters]

    Lebanon's Hezbollah movement called the proposal a "deal of shame", adding that it was a very dangerous step that would have negative consequences on the region's future, according to Al Manar TV.

    It also said the proposal would not have happened without "complicity and betrayal" of several Arab states.

    Egypt urged Israelis and Palestinians to "carefully study" the proposal. The foreign ministry said in a statement that the plan favours a solution that restores all the "legitimate rights" of the Palestinian people through establishing an "independent and sovereign state on the occupied Palestinian territories".

    The United Arab Emirates's ambassador to the US said in a statement that the UAE believes Palestinians and Israelis can achieve lasting peace and genuine coexistence with the support of the international community. 

    The UN said it was committed to helping Israelis and Palestinians broker peace on the basis of UN resolutions, international law, bilateral agreements and the vision of two states based on pre-1967 borders. One such UN resolution was adopted by the Security Council a month before Trump took office in January 2017. The resolution demanded an end to Israeli settlements, with 14 votes in favour and one abstention by former US President Barack Obama's administration.

    Honest broker?

    Palestinians have previously said the US cannot be an honest broker for peace in the region, accusing it of pro-Israel bias. 

    In addition to moving the US embassy to Jerusalem, the Trump administration has also slashed hundreds of millions of dollars in humanitarian aid to the Palestinians and recognised Israeli sovereignty over the Israel-occupied Golan Heights

    The Trump administration in November reversed decades of US policy when Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that Washington no longer regarded Israeli settlements on occupied West Bank land as inconsistent with international law.

    Kushner told Al Jazeera that the US believes Trump's proposal is "the last chance for the Palestinians to have a state". 

    "It's time [for Palestinians] to let go of past fairy tales that quite frankly will never happen," he added. 

    The proposal comes as Trump and Netanyahu face political issues at home. 

    Trump was impeached in the US House of Representatives last month and is on trial in the Senate on abuse of power charges. He also faces reelection in November. Netanyahu faces corruption charges and a national election on March 2, his third in less than a year. Both men deny wrongdoing.

    Netanyahu's election rival, Benny Gantz, who was also in Washington, DC, this week said he, too, supported the proposal.

    "The president's peace plan is a significant and historic milestone indeed," Gantz told reporters on Monday.

