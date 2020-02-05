February 02, 2020

5 demographic trends disrupting 2020


Here are five of the biggest demographic trends shaping politics, narrated by Axios reporter Stef Kight as part of our "What Matters 2020" series:

1. Liberal youth revolution:

  • Millennial and Gen Z Americans are sticking with the Democratic Party as they move through adulthood. Young voters who turned 18 in the '70s and '80s voted Republican more often than the national average, Pew Research Center found. Since then, the youngest voters have voted far more Democratic.
  • Who to watch: Sen. Bernie Sanders, 78, is the leading youth vote candidate. He's spent more than half his Facebook ad money targeting 15-to-24-year-olds.
  • Michael Bloomberg, 77, is spending more Facebook ad money on that youngest group than any other candidate.

2. Seniors' growing vote power:

  • The share of the electorate from older, more conservative generations is growing as the massive baby boomer generation ages and life expectancy rises.
  • Retirement-age Americans outvote young people. They're also more likely to have expendable income to invest in political candidates and parties.
  • Who to watch: President Trump and Elizabeth Warren get more campaign donations from retirees than other candidates, according to an Axios analysis of FEC data. Several polls show Biden's strength is with older voters.

3. Shrinking white America:

  • 2020 will be the first time Hispanic voters make up the electorate's largest minority group.

4. Great rural exodus:

  • The world is urbanizing, bringing housing, health care, transportation and energy concerns. Meanwhile, rural America is in the middle of a downward spiral.
  • As the overall population grows, the percentage of Americans living in urban areas has risen faster, translating to 46 million more people in urban areas since 2000.
  • States with the highest population density tend to be Democratic and coastal. New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Maryland have the highest population densities, according to World Population Review.

5. Waning religion:

  • Around a quarter of Americans are now unaffiliated with religion as the white Christian population — which is largely Republican — declines, according to Pew Research.
  • In 2018, 41% of the population identified as white and Christian, down from 54% in 2008, according to the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI). White evangelicals in particular fell from 21% of the population to 15% in the same time period.
  • While their power is fading, white evangelicals remain highly active voters, and committed to Trump.

