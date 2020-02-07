February 07, 2020

A test for Xi Jinping and company

On January 25 – four days after initiating a national response to the coronavirus – Xi Jinping chaired a meeting of the Politburo Standing Committee (PBSC) and formed a leading small group tasked with controlling the virus.

  • Premier Li Keqiang was appointed to head the taskforce.
The new small group has led the charge in initiating a few critical measures within Wuhan and the surrounding areas to contain the outbreak, including:
  • Building two new hospitals within a few days and converting public buildings into makeshift hospitals
  • Sending in thousands of medical professionals from other provinces
  • Increasing supplies of key medical materials by ramping up domestic production and increasing imports
  • Extending the national holiday to keep people at home longer
  • Organizing regular briefings to address public concerns
Get smart: The outbreak is already disrupting the central government’s 2020 agenda – both in terms of the political calendar and overall governing priorities.
  • There is increasing talk that the Two Sessions, set to start on March 5, will be delayed.
  • Many of the containment measures will clearly place additional drags on economic growth in the short term, and distract from other governing priorities.

It goes without saying: This is a massive test for the credibility of the Party-state.
 

