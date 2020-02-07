A test for Xi Jinping and company

On January 25 – four days after initiating a national response to the coronavirus – Xi Jinping chaired a meeting of the Politburo Standing Committee (PBSC) and formed a leading small group tasked with controlling the virus.
- Premier Li Keqiang was appointed to head the taskforce.
- Building two new hospitals within a few days and converting public buildings into makeshift hospitals
- Sending in thousands of medical professionals from other provinces
- Increasing supplies of key medical materials by ramping up domestic production and increasing imports
- Extending the national holiday to keep people at home longer
- Organizing regular briefings to address public concerns
- There is increasing talk that the Two Sessions, set to start on March 5, will be delayed.
- Many of the containment measures will clearly place additional drags on economic growth in the short term, and distract from other governing priorities.
It goes without saying: This is a massive test for the credibility of the Party-state.
Xinhua: 中共中央政治局常务委员会召开会议 研究新型冠状病毒感染的肺炎疫情防控工作 中共中央总书记习近平主持会议
Xinhua: 李克强主持召开中央应对新型冠状病毒感染肺炎疫情工作领导小组会议
Xinhua: 中共中央政治局常务委员会召开会议 研究加强新型冠状病毒感染的肺炎疫情防控工作 中共中央总书记习近平主持会议
