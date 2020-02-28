China tests intimidatory tactics across Europe

Chinese embassies in Europe are continuing to use aggressive tactics in an attempt to marginalize dissenting voices. Recent cases in the Czech Republic and Estonia highlight how the trend shows no signs of letting up.
Last week it was revealed that the Chinese embassy in the Czech Republic threatened Czech economic interests in retaliation for a planned visit to Taiwan by the then Chairman of the Senate, Jaroslav Kubera (now deceased). A letter from the Chinese embassy to the Czech Presidential office mentioned the implications this could have on Czech companies including Škoda Auto, Home Credit Group, Klavíry Petrof and others.
Meanwhile, in Estonia, the Chinese embassy has publicly criticized the country’s foreign intelligence agency over its depiction of China in a report covering security threats. The embassy said the report was characterized by “ignorance, prejudice as well as the cold war mindset” and demanded that the agency correct its “wrong expressions”. Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu rejected the request.
This is part of a continuum of intimidatory practices that include, among others, the denial of visa to those who express critical views of China. Beijing has rewarded those ambassadors who have shown what it describes as a “fighting spirit” in countering narratives on China that diverge from Beijing’s official views.
While such actions may be damaging China’s image in the eyes of European audiences, in the longer term there is a danger that the tactic could succeed in discouraging individuals from publicly criticizing China. By getting topics it deems sensitive removed from public discussions, the Chinese party-state might prove effective at inhibiting free debates on China abroad.
