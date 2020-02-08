February 08, 2020
Ex RAW Chief Vikram Sood Interview
Ex RAW Chief Vikram Sood very seldom grants interviews or speaks or writes columns.
It's one of those rare interviews, where in Vikram Sood speaks and exposes the hypocrisy of Pseudo Secular Parties, Muslim Vote Bank Politics, CAA, NRC, NPA, JNU, Pakistan's dependence on China and many other issues related to National Security, South Asia vis s vis stability, Rapid Islamisation of several European Countries, Iran Saudia Arabia Iran and the Middle East cauldron.
Do watch.
https://youtu.be/5hmP8D2mMp4
