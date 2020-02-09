February 09, 2020
Hindu Economic Forum Conference concludes
HEF Press Note
The two day Hindu Economic Forum - Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Regional Conference was held on 8th and 9th February 2020 at Fortune Murali Park in Vijayawada.
Hindu Economic Forum (HEF) is a platform that brings together various people of Hindu Society such as industrialists, business persons, traders, bankers, investors, technocrats, professionals, economists, academicians and thought leaders in self-organizing groups to enable their rapid growth and success.
HEF believes that the Hindu Economic power has the potential to re-emerge as a leading economic system. For this, Hindu Society needs to participate in economic opportunities through collaboration and cooperation.
Vedic saying “Sata Hasta Samhara, Sahasra Hasta Sankira”, which means “Create wealth with hundred hands and share with thousand hands” is the mission of HEF.
The inaugural session was held on Saturday evening, in the presence of Swami Vigyananand, Founder of World Hindu Economic Forum. He stressed on the need for Bharat to get back to its glorious days when we contributed to about 33% of the World's GDP.
Adimulapu Suresh, Education Minister, Govt of Andhra Pradesh was Chief Guest at the inaugural ceremony mentioned that his government would encourage skill development among the youth so as to bridge the skill gap beyween academicia and industry.
Shri SN Kumar Buddhavarappu, Chairperson, HEF 2020 Vijayawada Organizng Committee set out the agenda for the meet.
Over 250 registered delegates attended the two day event which was addressed by 40 speakers across 8 sessions.
Shri Hene Lageven, Deputy Consul General, Consulate of the Kingdom of Netherlands, Bengaluru welcomed HEF delegates to the World HEF 2020 forum which will be held in The Hague, Netherlands from 6-8 July, 2020
The sessions included Agricultural and Food Processing, Health and Pharma, Tourism, Education, IT and Electronics, Finance and Investments.
The Conference ended with a clarion call to businesses across the spectrum to network, nationally and internationally so as to further and grow the business.
The Hindu Economic Forum (HEF) is a voluntary organisation associated with World Hindu Economic Forum (WHEF) - an international body dedicated to the wellbeing of Hindu Business Community working for the betterment of the Hindu business community all over the world. Primary objective of the forum is to strengthen the arms of Hindu business community in India to grow in international trade and business.
The WHEF journey began in 2012 at Hong Kong, followed by successful annual forums in Bangkok 2013, New Delhi 2014, London 2015, Los Angeles 2016, Chicago 2018, Mumbai 2019 and several regional forums along the way.
Shri DSN Murthy of Dhanush Infotech, Shri B Kiran, Laila Group, Prof Guna Mageshan, Siddha Medicine expert led the Health Care Session.
Shri Vishnubhatla Ramamachandra chaired the session on Tourism and Business opportunity in which Advisor to Government Shri Laksminarayana illustrated the opportunities in Tourism AP.
Dr. Raju Gannavarapu,, Mantra School of Business Management, Shri Tata Rao, Map Systems gave deep insights into the developments in Education in India and world wide.
Shri Prasad Garapati, Shri. Raghupati Kalluri spoke on developments in Electronics and IT industry.
Shri Gopi Prasad Startup Hindu, Shri Murthy from China guided audience Investment opportunities.
