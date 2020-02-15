February 15, 2020
How Liberals Oppose Anything Done By Modi Government
Here's how they become experts on the impact of the budget:
1A. If interest rates go up: “How will poor people afford to buy a house, car for themselves”.
1B. If interest rates come down: “How will senior citizens / retired persons earn interest from the bank”.
2A. If the Budget encourages FDI: “They will take away our wealth as profits/dividends”
2B. If the Budget encourages outward investments: “Our wealth is going for the development of other countries”.
3A. If tax rates are increased: “The Govt is robbing people”.
3B. If tax rates are lowered: “The Govt is trying to help the rich, who will benefit more”.
4A. If GDP is projected to grow: “The Govt is working primarily for the big corporations”.
4B. If GDP is projected to slow down: “There is no job creation”.
5A. If currency is expected to strengthen: “Our exporters are getting adversely impacted”.
5B. If currency is expected to weaken: “Our importers will get adversely impacted”.
6A. If food prices go up: “The masses are suffering, inflation will go up”.
6B. If food prices come down: “The farmers are suffering, farmer suicides will go up”.
7A. If the share market comes down: “The economy is in a total mess”.
7B. If share market goes up: “Corporates are being supported, at the expense of farmers / poor / common man”.
*Be aware of the games played by vested interests with the connivance of the anti-Modi media to brainwash you.
