February 27, 2020
India: Present scenario
An excellent post in the Present scenario...
If you criticize me,
it's your freedom of speech
If I criticize you,
it's my Intolerance
.
If you judge me,
you are Enlightened
If I judge you,
I am Prejudiced
.
If you question my faith,
then you are Secular
If I question your faith,
then I am Communal
.
If you defend yourself,
it's because you are a Victim
If I defend myself,
it's because I am violent.
.
If you pen your thoughts,
it's Revolutionary
If I pen my thoughts,
it's Provocation
.
If you march,
it's a Protest
If I march,
it's a Mob
.
If you lodge a complaint,
you r following the Course of Law
If I lodge a complaint,
I am Misusing the Law
.
Now one has to identify who is I and who is you....
at 6:59 AM
