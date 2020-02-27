February 27, 2020

India: Present scenario

An excellent post in the Present scenario...

If you criticize me, 
it's your freedom of speech
If I criticize you, 
it's my Intolerance
.
If you judge me, 
you are Enlightened
If I judge you, 
I am Prejudiced
.
If you question my faith, 
then you are Secular
If I question your faith, 
then I am Communal
.
If you defend yourself, 
it's because you are a Victim
If I defend myself, 
it's because I am violent. 
.
If you pen your thoughts, 
it's Revolutionary
If I pen my thoughts, 
it's Provocation
.
If you march, 
it's a Protest
If I march, 
it's a Mob
.
If you lodge a complaint, 
you r following the Course of Law
If I lodge a complaint, 
I am Misusing the Law
.
Now one has to identify who is I and who is you....
