February 28, 2020
INDIA: Problem and Solution to Current crisis
📌The problem in India is that to heard one has to have a US Degree or Family background. And there are many Family plus US Degree Wallahs. No room for outsiders. It's easy to say "Let the system rot". Modi was an outsider but US MBAs has his ears.
📌Solution is Modi himself. He still enjoys enormous political capital. I still strongly believe he can put the genie back. But he needs people who can honestly tell him alternatives. He was brought to power for some purpose and he got distracted by street brawls. Its late, but not yet too late to subtly change the course.
