On the ground – what life is really like for most Chinese urbanites
Since many of our readers are outside of China, we also want to go beyond the big picture to give a sense of what life has been like in China’s big cities over the past couple of weeks.
While the coronavirus outbreak has obviously disrupted people’s daily lives – for most it’s been more irritant than existential threat.
- We know, because we are living through it.
- Wake up with a phone full of push notifications relaying the latest numbers of confirmed and suspected cases from each province.
- Depressed and worried, open up social media feeds and read about the latest public outcry over mismanagement and inefficient responses by local governments, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and others.
- Outraged, try to filter out misinformation about supposed preventative measures, ranging from microwaving masks for re-use to common Chinese medicine applications (inaccurate information of this sort even comes from official sources at times).
- Stuck at home, find various creative ways to pass the time (especially if you have kids in the house).
Even ho-hum ain’t easy
Even the humdrum routine outlined above has become complicated:
- Food delivery has gotten tricky – many restaurants are closed and households now have to worry whether the delivery driver or cook could be infected.
- Online shopping orders are going through – but with long delays due to roadblocks and overburdened logistical networks.
- Protective masks have become impossible to find – the government has imposed household quotas in many cities. The best bet is to order online and wait several days for delivery.
- For those that do venture out, all domestic travel is punctuated by numerous temperature checkpoints.
- And even as folks are going back to work – anyone who is able has been asked to work from home for the first 14 days after the end of the holiday.
That’s the reality on the ground. It’s not pretty – and here’s hoping the story will be much different in two weeks.
