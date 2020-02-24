February 24, 2020
Rewriting Indian History ...It's now or never !!!
By Natraj Shetty
VHS - Maharashtra had organised Study tour cum picnic ideally can be called holy pilgrimage . Under the guidance of Jagdish Shetty & Dr Ajay Sankhe .
It was wonderful best study excursion ever taken.
Highly motivational , you Rediscover your glorious History ...
This has potential to awaken the Nation from its long slumber and take it by storm !!!
Sandip Kaimal along with Ajay G , Rajiv H , Umesh G and team are doing great research and ground work to gather crucial data to trace the roots of Vasai Nala Sopora Virar in Palghar District of coastal Maharashtra. Reference in our Puranas from Treta Yuga Ramayan Mahabharat period can be linked. Parashuram Bhagwan Ram Bhagwan Krishna Balarama Pandavas Chaitanya mahaprabhu gracing thier feet on this pious place making it holy land. The Historical Monuments Temple Kunds around the place carry significant importance . There are lot of unattended sites with material lying unexplored. We are looking at a great civilisation which existed 10,000 years back within 50 KM of present Mumbai City.
The invaders looters destroyers - Portuguese Arabs English definately saw pre existing flourishing settlement in the area to spread there footprint . Force terror conversion was imposed to change the narrative of the vicinity.
Proper investigation Archeology study can reveal more untold truth .
It's a attempt on the part of VHS to adhere to one of its five principles to bring out the correct History in the forefront . This will further motivate others in different part of India to take up similar exercise in rewriting our distorted History !!!
In the words of Historian PN Oak , " Invaders in India can never be Builders ... They came here to Loot destroy and grab local wealth. They did bring in change by introducing new things to suit to there advantage with vested interest " .
Very soon VHS Maharashtra will be revealing the first part of the story to the Nation with a Documentary Film , which will be Lok Arpan to the Nation by VHS National President Dr Swamy on 1st March 2020 at Palghar - Maharashtra .
In service of Bharat Mata ...
