February 15, 2020
Tejesvi Surya on Hindutva: A purely defensive act against predatory & exclusive ideologies
One Hindu warrior (Tejasvi Surya) surrounded by two anti-Hindus + ‘struggling to be impartial’ moderator asking tougher questions to Tejasvi than to the ‘la ilaha illalla’ greyhounds.
Tejasvi reiterated that Hindutva has been and remains a non-proselytizing, non-predatory & inclusive ideology. Hindutva movement is not aggressive. It is a purely defensive act against predatory & exclusive ideologies. Hindutva is defending itself from relentless attacks of exclusive ideologies that demean us, mock our faiths, and whose overarching goal is to convert us.
Hindutva is to defend against its very own existential threats aka Breaking India Forces.
Hindutva is to learn from horrendous past & current realities. Taking advantage of inclusive, tolerant traits of Hindutva, aided/abetted by Gora & Coconut sahibs, Muslims walked away with a third of India and left plenty of virus & malware behind.
List of serious concerns is long. Hindu Genocides of Noakhali, Moplah etc., 1990’s Kashmiri Hindu Pandits Genocide/Exodus, ongoing persecution & conversion of Hindus in many parts of India where Abrahamics are in majority, glorification of butchers like Aurangzeb & Tipu by non-Hindus, support for Breaking India Forces like ‘Tukde-Tukde’ Gang.
Regardless of faith, there are no worries for those who value, cherish India’s inclusive spirit, shun the practice of predatory proselytization & glorification of anti-Hindu butchers like Aurangzeb or Tipu, and above all believe in India’s national integrity. 🙏
