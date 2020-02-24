February 24, 2020
To all Indians supporting or opposing NPR
To all Indians supporting or opposing NPR, it is time to reveal this for the long term welfare of the nation.
Dear India,
My name is Nilotpal Kanti Sinha and I am a mathematician. In 2015, I worked on a project with the Government of India, Ministry of Minority Affairs and I used to report to Dr. Najma Heptulla who was then the cabinet Minister for Minority Affairs and the current Governor of Manipur.
I was assigned the task of estimating the number of minorities in every village, tehsil, town, city and district in India using national census data of 2011. The legal definition of minority in India is any person who is not a Hindu.
The purpose of this project was so that govt. can use the actual data to identify districts where the total non-Hindu population was higher than that of Hindus so that the central govt. can allocate funds to these districts for the development of non-Hindus. The total budget was in several hundreds crores. So yes, there is a central government fund for developing the down tridden of every community except Hindus.
I did the task and calculated which district had what proportions of Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, Other minor religions. At the end of this exercise, I knew the statistical details of more than 700 districts in India and identified those districts which had a higher % of non-Hindus.
In West Bengal, I found that out of the 23 districts in West Bengal, about 10 of them did not qualify for the central funds because in these districts Hindus were inp majority. I submitted all the findings in my report to the Secretary of the Ministry of Minority Affairs.
A few days later, the Secretary called me and told me about a letter from the office of Chief Minister West Bengal where she was complaining that all the 23 districts should receive the funds since Muslims are in majority in all the districts and demanding explanation why we had exclude 10 districts. The Secretary asked me for my advice. This gentleman was one of the very few top level IAS officers who believed taking decisions based on the evidence and merit of data . A few days later, I gave him a very scientific answer that I am really proud of and want to share with all of India today.
I looked at all available historical data on West Bengal population starting from the 1991 census and calculated the growth rate of the populations of minorities. I factored in birth rate, mortality rate and even the likelihood of twins born. I found that in order for actual minority population to be higher that of Hindus as claimed in the letter, the population growth rate of minorities must be fast enough to beat Hindu population as recorded in the census. There are only three possible scenarios under which this could be true:
1. Assuming a nine month gestation period and one month recovery period post delivery, every adult minority female will have to give birth more than 1 child every year from 2011 to 2015
2. Or somehow the minority population in these districts disproportionately increased in a non-biological way
3. Or West Bengal fudged the previous census data
Option 1 is biologically ruled out unless most of the minority mothers in Bengal gave birth to twins during this period. This left only option 2 and 3. But both these two remaining options directly points to illegal immigrants! There is no way there 10 districts can be Muslim majority unless they have been imported from somewhere else. The Secretary of the Ministry of Minority affairs got the reply he wanted.
And this is why India needs detailed data of population though NPR right now.
Note: If you do not agree with me, please download the West Bengal census data from the govt website https://bit.ly/2QE4ltc, do the math and convince yourself.
Note: Please share this to spread awareness.
Vande Mataram,
Yours mathematically,
Nilotpal Kanti Sinha
