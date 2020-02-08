US POLITICAL SCENE : ADVANTAGE TO PRESIDENT TRUMP

February 5, 2020
This week has been all positive for President Donald Trump and it augurs well for his re-election campaign. The Senate acquitted him on Wednesday on both counts of impeachment thus bringing down curtains on the four-month Democratic saga to remove him from power. Faulty start in the Iowa caucuses demoralized the Democrats, while Trump is riding high, boosted by his best approval ratings in Gallup polls.
With acquittal being a foregone conclusion, the President has gone full throttle in his State of the Union speech at the Congress on Tuesday highlighting the achievements of his economic and security policies and laying down his priorities for the coming years.
Sixty-three percent of Americans now approve of the way Trump is handling the economy, a clear six-point increase from an earlier poll in November. It is the highest economic approval rating not only for Trump but for any president since George W. Bush in the first few months after 9/11.
His own personal approval rating galloped to 49 percent, his highest rating since assuming office. The poll was carried out from January 16 to 29, during the height of the impeachment trial in the Senate, indicating that it has actually contributed to his higher ratings. His support among the Republicans has also zoomed up by six percentage points to 94 percent. Support by independents also rose five percentage points since early January and now stands at 42 percent. Fifty percent of Americans, however, still disapprove of Trump.
Much of the credit to his popularity goes to his successful conclusion of trade agreements, in line with his “America First” policy, and his military actions leading to the killing of Iranian IRGC Commander, Gen. Qassem Suleimani and leader of the ISIS terrorist group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
Trump signed the North American Trade pact with Canada and Mexico on January 29, which replaces the NAFTA agreement that was accused to be unfavourable to the US. The First Phase of US-China Trade Agreement was signed on January 15. The US and India are set to sign their trade agreement next month when President Trump visits New Delhi.
The Democratic Party received a set back with only 45 percent of Americans expressing a positive opinion in the Gallup poll, a dip from 48 percent in September. This was accentuated by a political embarrassment in the Iowa caucuses. A technical hitch in a new app commissioned by the party for counting led to a complete breakdown of the tabulation system that has long delayed announcement of results. The party, which claims to be a victim of Russian interference that helped Trump win the 2016 election, was extra-cautious to develop a new polling software, but apparently has not tested it fully.
Added to the technical hitch, the party is in disarray over procedural issues of conducting primaries and allegations against top officials overseeing the Democratic National Convention. Joe Biden, who has been the favourite to win the nomination, is losing steam as he was pushed to fourth position in the Iowa caucuses. Former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg is a new entrant to the field of candidates, and he will be appearing for his first debate on February 7 in New Hampshire. He may prove to be a challenge to most other Democratic candidates.
