March 23, 2020
A Hopeful Note
Industrial slowdowns in China, Italy and beyond have already caused *a major drop in air pollution, per The Guardian.
The trend is likely to continue around the world, with fewer cars on the road and planes in the sky — until life begins to return to something approaching normal.
"We are now, inadvertently, conducting the largest-scale experiment ever seen. Are we looking at what we might see in the future if we can move to a low-carbon economy? Not to denigrate the loss of life, but this might give us some hope from something terrible. To see what can be achieved.”
— Paul Monks, professor at the University of Leicester
at 11:23 PM
