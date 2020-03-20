March 20, 2020

Battle is between humanity and a virus



You may have seen the viral videos of Europeans — first in Italy, then in Spain and beyond — singing and playing instruments from their balconies.

📌 _Quarantined city-dwellers have also come to their balconies at designated times — in France and a number of other European countries — to applaud the health care workers fighting the outbreak._

📌 _In Rome (as seen above), people have stepped outside simply to spread the message that Italy stands together and "andrà tutto bene" — everything will be alright._

*It's a nice reminder that the current battle is between humanity and a virus. At least we're all on the same side.*

Source: Axios
at 3:22 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)