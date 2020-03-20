March 20, 2020
Battle is between humanity and a virus
You may have seen the viral videos of Europeans — first in Italy, then in Spain and beyond — singing and playing instruments from their balconies.
📌 _Quarantined city-dwellers have also come to their balconies at designated times — in France and a number of other European countries — to applaud the health care workers fighting the outbreak._
📌 _In Rome (as seen above), people have stepped outside simply to spread the message that Italy stands together and "andrà tutto bene" — everything will be alright._
*It's a nice reminder that the current battle is between humanity and a virus. At least we're all on the same side.*
Source: Axios
