Chinese perspectives on social credit and studying abroad

|What do Chinese citizens think about societal changes that affect both their domestic lives and also the lives of others across the globe? At a time when the Chinese government is heavily controlling the spread of information, opinions and controversial debate on all social media platforms, it often proves difficult for any China researcher to find out what the public really thinks. Even before the coronavirus pandemic broke out, researchers struggled to find honest opinions on societal change.
Two new MERICS papers try to get behind China’s official rhetoric by asking the public about their own thoughts.
In the MERICS China Monitor “What do young Chinese think about social credit? It’s complicated” MERICS expert Mareike Ohlberg and co-authors Marc Oliver Rieger, University of Trier, and Mei Wang, Otto Beisheim School of Management, discuss perspectives on the social credit system – a topic that has been heavily discussed in the German media. The system monitors the behavior of individuals and companies. It rewards those who comply with certain behaviors and fines those who do not. To gain a better understanding of what the Chinese public think about social credit, the authors conducted an anonymous online survey among students from China, Taiwan and Germany.
The survey results reject the popular narrative that Chinese citizens approve of such strict controlling systems because they value their security over privacy. Alternatively, the results show that approval of such rating systems dropped significantly (from 53 to 29 percent) as soon as individuals had learned about their pros and cons. Public acceptance of social credit is also being challenged after claims that it is being used during the current COVID-19 crisis to penalize people who are ostensibly hiding symptoms.
In the second survey-based paper, MERICS researcher Mao Yishu presents the results of her questionnaire on the political views of Chinese students in Germany. Mao invited more than 260 Chinese students to answer her online survey, and she discusses their views in the MERICS China Monitor “Conflicted hearts and minds: A survey of political attitudes of Chinese students in Germany”. Her findings oppose the view – one particularly common in the US – that students from China are heavily influenced by China’s party-state propaganda and are therefore untrustworthy and refuse to integrate.
The MERICS analysis draws a different conclusion: Chinese students, Mao Yishu argues, often know too little about what’s acceptable in a liberal democracy, especially regarding its media and political culture. Considering the fact that 660,000 Chinese students go abroad every year to study, with Germany accepting a large number, Mao urges educational institutions in host countries to pay greater attention to this cohort and find concrete ways to help them communicate their own value systems.
