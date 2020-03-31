March 31, 2020
Commentary: Grocery storewala vs Online Platforms
Amazon, they use to give full two pages advertisement in all newspapers. Flipkart, don't know how many times they celebrated Big Billion Days in a year. They flooded with Chinese products to Indian market. Sold them and made huge money.
Big Basket, Grofferrs, their notifications was ringing every hour till last week. Malls, Super Markets, Big Bazaar. Where are they now? They stopped all services! No delivery at all. Tomorrow when dust settles they will come again with 20-30% discount sales. We forget what they did in these difficult times and go again to online and super market. Think again!
Who helped us during this tough time? Our own street Grocery storewala. He is supplying grocery and necessary stuff in this lock down period. The milkman is supplying milk everyday. He has not shut his service and ran away. That small vegetable shop run by lady is still open. Don't know from where she is bringing vegetable but she is feeding us. Will you forget this help?
I will not. I have decided henceforth I will not go to Amazon, Flipkart, Grofferrs or Big Basket. No malls, no super market. I will shop in Kirana store, local dairy and small vegetable shop which helped my family to survive. It's okay I will spend some more rupees. But I will not forget what they have done for me and my family.
Thanks 🙏
at 11:05 PM
