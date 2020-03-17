Conservatives push "Wuhan" and "Chinese" virus

Reproduced from DRFLab; Chart: Axios Visuals
Source:
|Axios Media Trends
|By Sara Fischer ·Mar 17, 2020
Over the past few days there's been a noticeable uptick in conservatives using the terms "Wuhan virus" and "Chinese virus," according to a new report from The Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab provided exclusively to Axios.
Why it matters: This is in opposition to guidance from the World Health Organization, which requested back in February that the epidemic be referred to as coronavirus or Covid-19, rather than terms that could stigmatize individuals with Chinese ancestry.
- As the outbreak first entered the news cycle in mid-January, phrases such as “China Virus,” “Wuhan Virus,” “Chinese Coronavirus,” and “Wuhan Coronavirus” were used widely.
- But when the World Health Organization introduced the terminology "COVID-19," news outlets began to widely adopt it.
Driving the news:
- March 7: Sec. of State Mike Pompeo’s appearance on CNBC and Fox and Friends resulted in an 800% increase in the phrase “Chinese Coronavirus,” per the report.
- March 8: Increases in the use of the term "Wuhan Virus," — named for the region of the country where the virus first broke out — began to spike after U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), referred to coronavirus as “Wuhan virus” in a tweet.
- March 9: House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy used the term “Chinese Coronavirus” in a tweet. President Trump subsequently retweeted Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, referring to the coronavirus as “China Virus,” a term he now uses more often. Trump has also referred to coronavirus as the "foreign virus."
- Yesterday, Trump referred to the virus as the "Chinese Virus" in a tweet.
The big picture: Their language mimics the language used by the Trump administration to try to subtly frame other national security issues as problems created by foreig
Between lines: Reports suggest that Chinese restaurants around the world are taking a hit all over the world
No comments:
Post a Comment