March 17, 2020
#CoronaVirus: Are we living in a movie?
Taha Siddiqui, France
Commentary
Its day 1 of the confinement in France. Looked out the kitchen window while I was making breakfast and everything seemed normal but it really is not. My street is full of parked cars indicating almost everyone is at home and I dont hear or see any traffic or any movements of people on the road. The skies appear almost clear of airplanes too. I can hear the neighbors, see them in their balconies and even had interaction with one from the terrace, but fear of the virus forces all of us to do no more. For now the French government has said such self isolation will last 15 days long but the authorities ordered the closure of all restaurants, bars and businesses that allow people to socialize until April 15th, 2020. Will these measures reverse the spread and bring life back to normal? That's the hope but there is no guarantee when things will get better since there are too many variables involved. On perhaps a lighter note - all those "apocalyptic" movies I saw did not prepare me for this. Hollywood, you failed me! But seriously speaking - it does seem like we are living in a movie! And like in any movie, there is always a hero. And in this movie, the hero is each one of us because the sooner we confine ourselves indoors and let this virus die its own death (and yes unfortunately kill some of the vulnerable too!) - the sooner we will get out of this chaos.
#StayAtHome #FlattenTheCurve #CoronaVirus
https://www.facebook.com/siddiqui.taha/posts/10157805542130865
