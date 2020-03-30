March 30, 2020

COVID-19: Here’s how Hyderabadis are helping each other during lockdown

By Author  |  Published: 25th Mar 2020  11:58 pmUpdated: 26th Mar 2020  12:16 am
Hyderabad: Trust the people of Hyderabad to show their humanitarian side whenever there is a crisis.

A full-on display of the true Hyderabadi spirit is being witnessed on social media, especially Twitter, where youngsters are coming forward offering help to elderly people who might be stranded in their homes due to the lock down without adequate medicines and essential provisions.

Several, like media strategist Vrinda Prasad (@vrindaprasad) have come forward offering help in whichever way they can, to parents of people who are not in Hyderabad and have no way to reach out to their parents here in the city because of the lockdown.

“Anyone in my list, if you have your parents/ family is living in Hyderabad, and you are in another town or country. I’m more than happy to help reach daily supplies, groceries, meds. Will do whatever help needed. Please do DM me,” was Vrinda’s tweet.

“This guy lives in the US and he wanted sanitizers and masks for his elderly parents, who live in Dilsukhnagar. I arranged those through a person I know in the same locality,” shares Vrinda.

Another person offering similar help was Keerthy Reddy (@keerthiiReddy), who in fact gave the assurance that she was careful about not spreading the virus as well. Here’s her tweet:

“Anyone has elderly parents living in Hyderabad? I’m happy to check in on them and may be distribute groceries. I’m neat. I shower twice. I wash my hands (OFTEN). And I commute by scooty while wearing a mask. I can drop off supplies they need outside their homes. DM me.” (Sic)

Entrepreneur Taashif (@Taashifl) his message specially targeted at friends, colleagues and acquaintances living in other cities and countries while Sachin (ze_rusty) announces that he is happy to check on elderly parents of anyone living in Hyderabad and “maybe run some errands”.

“I can drop off supplies they need outside their homes,” he adds.

Others who have made similar offers on Twitter include Siva Krishna (@siva5035), Pasha NM (@pasha_always), Syed Sameer Shahzad (@Syedsameer006) and Vara Prasad (@varapra51920163).

