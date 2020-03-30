COVID-19: Here’s how Hyderabadis are helping each other during lockdown

A full-on display of the true Hyderabadi spirit is being witnessed on social media, especially Twitter, where youngsters are coming forward offering help to elderly people who might be stranded in their homes due to the lock down without adequate medicines and essential provisions
Hyderabad: Trust the people of Hyderabad to show their humanitarian side whenever there is a crisis.
A full-on display of the true Hyderabadi spirit is being witnessed on social media, especially Twitter, where youngsters are coming forward offering help to elderly people who might be stranded in their homes due to the lock down without adequate medicines and essential provisions.
Several, like media strategist Vrinda Prasad (@vrindaprasad) have come forward offering help in whichever way they can, to parents of people who are not in Hyderabad and have no way to reach out to their parents here in the city because of the lockdown.
Anyone in my list, if you have your parents/ family is living in Hyderabad, and you are in another town or country. I’m more than happy to help reach daily supplies, groceries, meds. Il do whatever help needed. Please do DM me. #CoronaHelp #HelpDuringTestingTimes
— Vrinda Prasad (@vrindaprasad) March 20, 2020
“Anyone in my list, if you have your parents/ family is living in Hyderabad, and you are in another town or country. I’m more than happy to help reach daily supplies, groceries, meds. Will do whatever help needed. Please do DM me,” was Vrinda’s tweet.
“This guy lives in the US and he wanted sanitizers and masks for his elderly parents, who live in Dilsukhnagar. I arranged those through a person I know in the same locality,” shares Vrinda.
Another person offering similar help was Keerthy Reddy (@keerthiiReddy), who in fact gave the assurance that she was careful about not spreading the virus as well. Here’s her tweet:
“Anyone has elderly parents living in Hyderabad? I’m happy to check in on them and may be distribute groceries. I’m neat. I shower twice. I wash my hands (OFTEN). And I commute by scooty while wearing a mask. I can drop off supplies they need outside their homes. DM me.” (Sic)
Anyone has elderly parents living in Hyderabad? I’m happy to check in on them and may be distribute groceries. I’m neat.I shower twice. I wash my hands (OFTEN). And I commute by scooty while wearing a mask.I can drop off supplies they need outside their homes. DM me#Covid19India
— keerthy Reddy (@keerthiiReddy) March 21, 2020
Entrepreneur Taashif (@Taashifl) his message specially targeted at friends, colleagues and acquaintances living in other cities and countries while Sachin (ze_rusty) announces that he is happy to check on elderly parents of anyone living in Hyderabad and “maybe run some errands”.
“I can drop off supplies they need outside their homes,” he adds.
To all my friends, colleagues, acquaintances who are living in other cities and countries..
If you’re not being able to come here at Hyderabad during these difficult times and if you have elderly parents back here who needs assistance, please do not hesitate to reach out we shall
— Taashif (@TaashifI) March 20, 2020
Others who have made similar offers on Twitter include Siva Krishna (@siva5035), Pasha NM (@pasha_always), Syed Sameer Shahzad (@Syedsameer006) and Vara Prasad (@varapra51920163).
Anyone living abroad and unable to come to Hyderabad and have anything important that needs to be done, have elderly parents and want to keep a check. Please reach out to me, I will try to help you guys in the best possible way I can. Let’s stay united in these tough times
— siva (@siva5035) March 22, 2020
To all who r living elsewhere & r unable to come to Hyderabad during these difficult times & if u have elderly parents or anyone here who needs assistance, please do not hesitate to reach out to me. Will happily try check on them & send whatever basics & medicines needed. Thanks
— Pasha N M (@pasha_always) March 21, 2020
Anyone has elderly parents living in HYDERABAD? I am happy to check in on them and maybe run some errands. I can drop off supplies they need outside their homes.
DM me. https://t.co/RHCxKBSFUB
— Sachin⚡️ (@ze_rusty) March 22, 2020
Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.
No comments:
Post a Comment