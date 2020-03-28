March 28, 2020
COVID 19: What we can learn from other countries
A handful of Asian countries, including South Korea, Singapore and Taiwan, have been able to control their coronavirus outbreaks far more successfully than the U.S., which now has more cases than any other country
♦️Lesson 1: The playbook works
The standard playbook for a new infectious disease is to test the people who might be sick, trace their contacts to figure out who else they may have infected, test those people, and keep repeating that process.
South Korea's coronavirus response isn't some radical new innovation: They just followed that playbook especially well.
Widespread testing is particularly important with this strain of coronavirus because people can spread it before they start to feel sick. And it's important to do all of this early in the outbreak. The U.S. missed the boat on both of those priorities.
♦️ Lesson 2: Technology can help
Singapore used an aggressive form of cellphone tracking to pinpoint citizens at risk of infection, and Taiwan quickly made better use of databases it already had — two tech-based interventions that helped make that standard playbook work.
Better data would definitely help in the U.S., and though Singapore's location tracking is probably too Big Brother for most Americans, a more localized and more voluntary version could make a difference.
♦️Lesson 3: Messaging matters
〰️Public communication is one of the big things Italy — a leading example of what not to do — got wrong. President Trump has sent similarly mixed messages here, initially downplaying the virus and saying it would go away on its own before changing his tone as cases mounted.
〰️"Messaging is probably the biggest thing that's important to get right at this stage," said Claire Standley, an infectious-disease expert at Georgetown University’s Center for Global Health Science and Security.
Source: AXIOS
at 11:59 PM
