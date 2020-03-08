March 08, 2020
DEDICATED TO ALL MOTHERS.
This is a rough translation of a beautiful Marathi conversation between a man and a woman.
He questioned her “which caste do you belong to”?
She asked back”As a woman or as a mother”?
“Ok,Ok, tell me about both”.
With full self confidence she started telling ----
“When a woman becomes mother, she is casteless”.
He was taken aback “How is it possible”?
Her answer was --
“When a mother cleans excreta of her child, she belongs to Shoodra jathi ,
As the child grows, she protects the child from external unwanted influences, she turns into a KshatrIya.
With the growth of the child her caste also changes. She gives good values, good culture and behaviour, and becomes a Brahmin --- and last but least
When the child gets good education and starts earning, the mother guides him about the value of money, savings and necessary expenditures ----
She follows Vaishya dharma,
So I hope you agree with my statement that a Stree has no caste. She is casteless.”
Listening to this, the man was dumb struck. A bright light of respect splashed in his eyes and he felt proud for all women as mothers.
DEDICATED TO ALL MOTHERS.🙏🙏🙏🙏😍🥰❤
at 7:38 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment