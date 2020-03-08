March 08, 2020

DEDICATED TO ALL MOTHERS.

This is a rough translation of a beautiful Marathi conversation between a man and a woman.

He questioned her   “which caste do you belong to”?

She asked   back”As a woman or as a mother”?

“Ok,Ok, tell me about both”.

With full self confidence she started telling ----

“When a woman becomes mother, she is casteless”.

He was taken aback “How is it possible”?

Her answer was --

“When a mother cleans excreta of her child, she belongs to Shoodra jathi ,

As the child grows, she protects the child from external unwanted influences, she turns into a KshatrIya.

With the growth of the child her caste also changes.  She gives good values, good culture and behaviour, and becomes a Brahmin --- and last but least

When the child gets good education and starts earning, the mother guides him about the value of money, savings and necessary expenditures ----

She follows Vaishya dharma,

So I hope you agree with my statement that a Stree  has no caste. She is casteless.”

Listening to this, the man was dumb struck. A bright light of respect splashed in his eyes and he felt proud for all women as mothers.

