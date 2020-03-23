Filling the leadership vacuum -- China Tip Sheet

Driving the Day
1. Local virus transmissions remain near zero
On Sunday, Wuhan reported no new coronavirus cases for the fifth straight day.
And in the country as a whole, on Sunday, there were no new locally transmitted cases.
But…there are increasing numbers of confirmed asymptomatic cases (Caixin).
Some context: Asymptomatic cases are not counted in the official tally.
And imported cases remain a problem (Reuters):
What that means:
- “China had 39 new confirmed cases on Sunday, the National Health Commission said, down from 46 a day earlier.”
- “All of them involved travellers arriving from abroad, many of whom are Chinese students returning home.”
The government will increase efforts to quarantine everybody arriving to China from abroad.There is some good news.
According to National Health Commission official Mi Feng, speaking on Sunday (Gov.cn):
- “The vast majority of regions within the country are low-risk regions [for the virus].”
Get smart: Beijing feels increasingly confident that the virus is under control. That means that the focus is increasingly on getting the economy up and running again.
Get smarter: We are not out of the woods yet. There are concerns that asymptomatic cases could spread the virus and cause another large-scale outbreak.
Finance & Economics
2. Local government bonds ramp up
Local governments are stepping up to the plate to get bonds out the door:
Why that’s important:
- As of March 19, local government special bond issuance totaled RMB 1.02 trillion so far in 2020.
That’s a whopping 80% of the RMB 1.29 trillion “early approval” bond quota for Q1.
The biggest provincial issuers so far:
- Guangdong (RMB 124 billion)
- Shandong (RMB 81 billion)
- Sichuan (RMB 62 billion)
Three other provincial-level jurisdictions have issued at least RMB 50 billion:
Some context: 85% of issuance is going to infrastructure spending – up from 25% in Q1 2019.
Get smart: This is accelerated issuance – meaning that it brings forward local government funding. It’s not a massive overall increase for local bond issuance, so don’t read this as stimulus.
Get smarter: The bottleneck for investment is not just on the financing side – there aren’t enough shovel-ready projects to kickstart infrastructure spending.
Politics & Policy
3. Magical sympathy tour
Tip Sheet readers know that as COVID-19 has been brought under control in China, Beijing has used medical aid donations to burnish its international image.
Now Xi Jinping is doubling down on his public relations blitz.
- The past several weeks have seen high profile messages of support from China’s top leaders to foreign heads of government.
On Saturday, Xi sent messages of solidarity to:
- German Chancellor Angela Merkel
- French President Emmanuel Macron
- Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic
- King Felipe VI of Spain
Xi’s comments to Merkel were representative of the tone that China wants to convey (SCMP):
- “Public health crises are the common challenges facing humankind, and unity and cooperation are its most powerful weapons.”
- “China is willing to provide help within our capabilities.”
Beijing’s support prompted a particularly strong reaction from Serbia’s Vucic, who, last week, thanked China and put the EU on blast:
- “European solidarity does not exist…the only country that can help us is China.”
Get smart: While the US and EU may remain broadly skeptical of China’s intentions, for many countries, Chinese aid is a godsend.
Get smarter: China is stepping up to fill a global leadership vacuum.
Politics & Policy
4. Premier Li urges more support for SMEs
On Friday, Premier Li Keqiang inspected government agencies in Beijing to see how efforts to control the coronavirus epidemic and restart the economy are going.
As part of his tour, he spoke to officials in Henan and Guangdong.
He also spoke to two of the biggest companies in those provinces:
- Foxconn
- Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC)
Here’s what they told him (Gov.cn):
- “The companies reported that the SMEs that they work with are facing relatively large difficulties.”
- “This is hindering them [Foxconn and GAC] from fully resuming production and leading to a lack of components.”
Li’s reaction (Gov.cn 2):
- “Premier Li urged related departments to act quickly to facilitate simultaneous work and production resumption among all enterprises, large and small, and allow productive factors to flow freely across various sectors and industries.”
- “The Premier also required authorities responsible for financial support to put in place detailed policies to truly alleviate the financial strain on those small businesses.”
Get smart: The sad truth is that the central government has urged more support for SMEs for over a year now – and their efforts have been largely ineffective.
