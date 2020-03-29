|Axios Future
|By Bryan Walsh ·Mar 28, 2020
|1 How the war on disease made our world
Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios
The biggest pandemic in decades serves as a reminder of just how big a role infectious disease has played in human history — and will continue to play in the future.
The big picture: Without victory over infection, humanity wouldn't have developed the globalized and populous civilization of today. Yet that civilization is vulnerable to COVID-19, which can only be fought by decoupling the connections that underpin the modern world.
COVID-19 is, ironically, a function of the richer, more connected and more populous world created by the defeat of disease.
Background: For most of humanity's history, disease and infection kept a check on human development. Population growth, economic growth, even the spread of people across the planet — all were curbed by the threat of contagion.
All that began to change in the 19th century, with the sanitary revolution and later the widespread development of vaccines and antibiotics.
Yes, but: That defeat has been so total that we often take it for granted, especially in the developed world, where we are far more likely to die from heart attacks or strokes — conditions human beings rarely lived long enough to suffer from — than infectious disease. As a result, we've let our guard down.
The bottom line: The reason COVID-19 feels so disruptive is because our world was built on the idea that events like this no longer happen. We won't get that world back until we beat this disease. And we can't safeguard that world unless we ensure it won't happen again.
|2. What a coronavirus exit ramp looks like
Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios
Americans are looking for an exit ramp away from the extreme social distancing brought on by the coronavirus, but that will require steps we're not yet prepared for, I write with my Axios colleague Caitlin Owens.
The big picture: Responsibly easing off of social distancing will only be possible as the number of new cases levels off, and will depend on extensive testing to avoid another surge in infections.
"The problem is that the next phase of containment is contingent on resources we don't have,” said Jennifer Nuzzo, senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.
Where it stands: If we're going to back off of aggressive measures like school and business closures, the next phase of the response would involve doing a lot of the things we should have done from the beginning.
Yes, but: All of that requires fast, widespread testing, which the U.S. still can't do.
What's next: Syndromic surveillance — testing a random portion of the community — might help the U.S. get a better handle on the true prevalence of COVID-19.
The bottom line: “The worst-possible outcome would be a second epidemic, a second wave…. We can’t afford to have this happen again,” said former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb.
|3. How climate change and wildlife influence the coronavirus
Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios
The good news is, climate change is not directly at play with the coronavirus. The bad news: we humans are still root drivers in pandemics like this one, my Axios colleague Amy Harder writes.
Driving the news: Buying, selling and consuming wild animals, such as at the Wuhan, China, market where this novel coronavirus is believed to have originated, is increasingly spreading deadly infectious diseases, experts say.
By the numbers: Zoonotic diseases — those spread from animals to humans — have “quadrupled in the last 50 years, mostly in tropical regions,” according to a letter more than 100 wildlife and environmental groups sent to Congress this week.
The big picture: Scientists say these types of close encounters with disease-carrying animals are just one part of a complex relationship between humans and nature. Climate change has a massive, overarching impact on it all, though it’s a less direct connection than, say, wild animal markets.
|4. AI in medicine may be overhyped
Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios
A new review concludes that the claims that artificial intelligence is better than human experts at interpreting medical scans and images are likely overblown.
Why it matters: There's legitimate hope that AI could improve patient care and cut costs. But there's also a real risk that people could be hurt if biased or mistake-prone algorithms are rushed into medicine.
Background: One of the first commercial uses for AI in health care has been the work of interpreting medical imagery such as X-rays or CT scans. Deep learning algorithms can be trained on massive sets of medical images, and then evaluate scans faster and potentially better than a human. Or at least that's the hope.
In a review published on March 25 in the British Medical Journal, a team of researchers looked at more than 80 studies over the last 10 years that compared the performance of deep learning algorithms on medical imaging to expert clinicians.
The bottom line: Just as doctors take the Hippocratic Oath, we need to ensure that AI will do no harm before it becomes an integral part of medicine.
March 29, 2020
How the war on disease made our world
at 5:00 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment