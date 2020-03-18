Hyderabad: Matsya Avataram in Hari Hara Kshetram

Hyderabad: In a small place called Jillelaguda in Hyderabad there is a Lord Venkateswara temple in the Matsya Avataram form. Since the head of Lord Venkateswara is in the form of a Lingam, the temple is known as a Hari Hara Kshetram because Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva reside under one roof. In Dhanur month, you cannot see the form of the Avataram as no Abhishekam is done in this month.
The 500-year-old temple is one of its kind in the entire country. It has also a Swayambhu Vigraham. Legend has it that the original temple, which existed in 1600, was destroyed by the Mughals and the icon was thrown nearby.
In the late 1700s, Chandu Lal Sadan, who was later called Maharaja Chandu Lal, became the Prime Minister during the rule of Nawab Sikandar Jah of Hyderabad state. He came to this place and was resting under a tamarind tree, which is still there, when he had a dream.
He was told in the dream to go to the nearby well and find the statue of the Matsya Avatara Venketeswara there. He immediately woke up and found the statue and installed it at the base of the tree. The well was closed by land grabbers.
The temple door is perpetually open in the northern direction. Walking through the northern gates gives a feeling of passing through heaven.
The temple was built on 600 acres of land. Currently, only three acres and 10 guntas remain. Maharaja Kishen Prasad, great grandson of Maharaja Chandu Lal, donated villages of Meerpet and Jillelaguda along with the temple to the then government, according to the EO of the temple.
"Now, the temple has only three acres and 10 guntas," said the EO of the temple, Mr Murali Krishna. He added that there is a plan to move the ratha shala as it is in the wrong place according to vastu. "There was another room on the top floor which collapsed 25 years ago. This led to an imbalance and so the ratha shala has a bad vastu and needs to be moved."
Raja Sanjay Gopal Saincher, who is the chairman of the temple board, felt that this problem can be solved by retaining the old ratha shala and building a new one to house the small wooden ratham.
"The chairperson should have full powers to manage and develop the temple with the help from the endowments department," said Sanjay Saincher. In fact, committee members were also appointed without talking the chairperson into confidence.
The empty space near the temple is used as a cricket ground. Two-wheelers zoom in and out to reach the residential areas, and the temple stands undisturbed with a Hanuman temple at the entrance, a Shiva temple on the edge of the perimeter with a step well near the Hanuman temple. There is also a goushala at the original entrance, which has been blocked now. This entrance is part of the old building with a beautiful arch and a naquar khana on top.
The Koneru is built in the vernacular style with steep steps leading to the water, from where emerges a gloriously coloured Lord Krishna doing the Kaliya Narthana. Surrounding the inner walls are the Dashavathar and Lord Shiva, probably because it is Hari Hara Kshetra.
The Shiva temple has a dome which was probably added at a later stage in the vernacular style.
In fact, the entire temple has a vernacular style, with the pillars still maintained in their original form. The entrance to the temple has a few stone steps, which lead to beautiful doors, coloured in a lively yellow with vermillion dots around it. The Gopuram is decorated with sculptures of characters from the Bhagavatham with stories of a young Krishna's antics. Inside the temple is an 'addalla mandapam' or a mirrored room which also serves as museum.
During the mid 18th and 19th centuries, Maharaja Chandulal Bahadur, a resourceful man in the court of the Nizam, restored and looked after 108 temples, including the Matsya Avatara Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy Temple. He had the support of the rulers. But now the family has only a few temples to look after. "With so many old temples still existing for worship, it is necessary to maintain the temple in its original style," said Anuradha Reddy, convenor for INTACH, Hyderabad. She is appalled by the granite cladding of the entire garbha griha, including the floor tiling.
A garden with a central mandapa is called the Mangamma Thota-probably used to grow flowers for the temple pujas. It wears a slightly lonely look. On January 14, the wedding of Alarmel Manga, an ardent devotee of Ranganathaswamy, another name of Lord Vishnu, will be conducted.
This temple has hereditary priests who came from Tiruchirapalli 250 years ago. The first among them was Shri Krishnamacharyulu and the current priest is Parthasarathy Iyengar, who is employed and hence comes on special occasions to conduct pujas. He will be there to conduct the Godha Kalyanam on January 14.
"The tamarind tree is of great significance here," he said. The Chinta Chattu is also known as Tintrani and one more such tree exists in Alwar Thirunagari town, having got the name from the first Alwar, Shri Nama Alwar. "He was the main pillar for the Sri Vaishnava Sampradayam," noted Parthasarathy Iyengar.
"When the icon was found in the well, it was first kept under the chinta chattu and worshipped till the temple was built. There would be everyday Aradhana and pujas. After it was built, the Prathishta Mahotsavam was conducted by Vanamamalai Jeeyar Swamy 500 years ago," he added.
Parthasarathy Iyengar's grandfather Rangachari was the first ever Panchangam Siddhanthi in Telangana and he had many disciples. Some years ago, the endowments department hired two archakas to look after the daily pujas.
Raja Sanjay Saincher, the heir of Maharaja Chandulal and the grandson of Maharaja Kishen Prasad, is taking care of the temple built by his forefathers. But over a period of time many of these old temples have been altered and it is difficult to recognise them. And this is where the government needs to step in to preserve heritage.
