March 14, 2020
New rules encourage China’s online media to report good news
Source: MERICS China Update
Information considered politically damaging should no longer be available on the internet in China. The country’s political leadership instead wants online content to buzz with "positive energy". Content creators and media platforms, internet users and government agencies are being encouraged to create a "healthy internet" environment. New rules for "regulating the online-content ecosystem" that came into force on 1 March make a distinction between illegal and harmful content and content that promotes the party-state’s ideology and achievements, which should be encouraged. Xi Jinping has declared that bringing “positive energy” to the internet is the media’s central task.
"In times of the coronavirus this means: no criticism of the government's crisis response, a lot of focus on the heroic efforts of doctors and nurses, and on the leadership’s success in combatting the epidemic,” says MERICS analyst Katja Drinhausen. China’s leadership is increasingly targeting negative content and once again strengthening ideological control. The rules – especially those regarding negative content – leave a lot of scope for interpretation to the local authorities and online platforms that are now expected to implement them. In early March, media platforms closed a large number of user accounts that had sent unauthorized information about the corona virus.
