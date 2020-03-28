March 28, 2020
⭕ NEWYORK: The startling numbers, per Reuters
♦️519 New Yorkers have died of coronavirus, an increase of 134 since yesterday.
♦️The state has 44,635 confirmed cases, including 7,400 reported since yesterday.
♦️Nearly 1,600 of those patients are in ICUs, up 22% from yesterday, the N.Y.
*Times reports. Most of those patients are on ventilators.
_Hospitalized cases are doubling every 4 days.
_The state has 53,000 hospital beds. It wants 153,000 before the apex.
New York needs "20 million N-95 masks, 30 million surgical masks, 45 million exam gloves, 20 million gowns and 30,000 ventilators, all astronomical amounts compared to New York’s current stockpile," the Times reports.
at 1:26 AM
