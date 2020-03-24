March 24, 2020
RAND Corporation Launches $400 Million Campaign
March 9, 2020
The RAND Corporation has launched a $400 million fundraising campaign, the largest in the organization's history. The effort aims to expand the capacity of RAND and the Pardee RAND Graduate School to develop objective, fact-based policy recommendations and initiatives that communities and societies worldwide can put to use in solving their most urgent problems.
“RAND exists to have an impact and to make a difference in the world. For more than 70 years, we have done so through the power of objective and evidence-based research and analysis, applied and taught in groundbreaking and far-reaching ways,” said Michael D. Rich, president and CEO of nonpartisan, nonprofit RAND. “To uphold our commitment to the public good, we must continue to invest in finding the facts and using research and analysis to address society's most pressing challenges.”
The Tomorrow Demands Today campaign will build support for research priorities, including countering Truth Decay, the diminishing role of facts and analysis in public life; rethinking and retooling institutions that have influenced everything from banking and defense to law enforcement and human rights; strengthening and safeguarding communities; catalyzing, through the Pardee RAND Graduate School, new ways of problem solving; improving health care and education; and increasing the organization's agility to act when fast-breaking situations arise.
“The situations we face in the world today are without precedent. What RAND stands for—rigorous analysis, high quality and unbiased objectivity—have never been more important,” said Joel Z. Hyatt, chair of RAND's campaign cabinet and a member of RAND's Board of Trustees. “RAND is equipped with the talent, tools and ambition to confront complexity with sustained research and analysis and execute strategic initiatives that will deliver real change in our increasingly complex world.”
The funds raised during the campaign will be used to advance RAND's research and analysis; expand RAND programs, centers and institutes; support innovation and outreach; create new research chairs and fellowships; increase support for building new capabilities and training the new generation of policy leaders at the redesigned Pardee RAND Graduate School; and build the organization's endowment. RAND has already received several leadership gifts as part of an early phase of the campaign.
“With the generosity and vision of our donors and grantmakers, I am confident that we will reach our ambitious campaign goal and help safeguard security, stability and prosperity for people throughout the world,” Rich said.
For more information about the campaign, visit campaign.rand.org.
