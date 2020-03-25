Rays of Hope

Because we could all use some good news, here are a few hopeful stories of how people are helping others in their communities.
- Chino Hills High School Chamber Singers didn't let a canceled concert get in the way of sharing their vocal gifts via a streamed concert.
- Boston-area residents have created informal mutual aid networks, stitched together with online spreadsheets and text message threads, to run errands or bring food to those who need help, per the Boston Globe.
- Neighborhoods have urged households to put stuffed animals in their yards, trees and porches so families can go on "safaris" and "bear hunts" with their children. (H/t Axios' Stef Kight and Pri Oberoi.)
- "Caremongering" Facebook groups have been set up in Canada to network neighbors looking to help neighbors, the BBC reports. "Scaremongering is a big problem," said Valentina Harper, who helped set up one of the first "caremongering" groups. "We wanted to switch that around and get people to connect on a positive level, to connect with each other."
