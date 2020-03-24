SOCIAL DISTANCING? TRY THESE DIGITAL STORYTELLING TOOLS

"Creating community and sharing stories of public diplomacy is more important than ever in these challenging times," writes Amara Aguilar, USC Annenberg Digital Journalism Professor and CPD Faculty Fellow.
In response, Aguilar curated the following list of digital storytelling tools for public diplomacy professionals to download and try during social distancing. She adds, "While many people are feeling isolated, we need meaningful connections in digital spaces as social distancing is implemented across the globe."
Check out these digital storytelling tools to share your messages and stories, and join in bringing the world closer together despite physical distance.
Adobe Spark Post (Desktop & Mobile)
This web-based tool helps users easily create videos, web pages and quick social graphics. The desktop version allows editing right in the browser. The mobile apps are easy to use and will optimize visuals for a variety of social platforms.
Web Link: Adobe Spark Post
Facebook Creator Studio (Desktop & Mobile)
Go live, chat with your audience or start your own show with issues and policies your audience cares about. These are some features of Facebook’s newly launched Facebook Creator Studio to help make it easier for you to create community in the world of social media.
Web Link: Facebook Creator Studio
Data GIF Maker (Desktop)
There are lots of data that can help frame issues, create awareness, and engage your audience. Data GIF Maker brings your data to life in an animated way. Enter your data, choose a template and pick your colors. Then download your gif to use on the web or distribute on social media.
Web link: Data GIF Maker
Canva (Desktop & Mobile)
Create digital assets like social media cards, infographics, Instagram posts, Zoom backgrounds, and so much more. The desktop version is robust, but the mobile app packs a punch as well.
Web link: Canva
Mobile: Canva Apps
StoryMap JS (Desktop)
If you can enter data into a spreadsheet, then you can create an interactive map with StoryMap JS. This free tool helps bring your maps to life while engaging users with its click-through format.
Web link: StoryMap JS
Amara Aguilar teaches digital storytelling skills to mid-career public diplomacy professionals through our CPD Professional Training programs.
Want more apps and tools for multimedia production? Check out "Your Mobile Production Toolkit for Digital Storytelling" here.
No comments:
Post a Comment