The Only Temple for the First Dasavathara

The present era, the kali yuga according to the Hindu mythology, is believed to witness the last of the Dasavatharam of lord Vishnu. The trilinga-desam witnessed the construction of many Vaishnava temples during the Kakatiya Dynasty. In later years, several of them were ransacked by political invaders.
During the mid 18th and 19th Century, Maharaja Chandulal Bahadur, patronised restoration and reconstruction of about 108 temples across the Nizam’s dominions. The Matsya Avatara Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy Temple is one such. Contemporary to the temples at Chilkur, Makthal, Vellaturu; is this humble 18th Century temple at Jillelaguda.
The temple campus comprises of smaller shrines, a stepped well, a goshala, a garden with a central Mandapa and a Palace. The temple is planned as a colonnade on four sides with a gopuram, an interior courtyard, mandapa, and garbha-griha. The temple has traces of an underground structure that is now blocked.
The gopuram is decorated with sculptures of characters from the Bhagavatham. The vernacular styled pillars follow the auspicious 108 number. The eastern side of the colonnade consists of a traditional mirror mandapa reflecting the image of the deity. The sculptures atop depicts the sthalapurana, sculpted by artisans from Tanjavur using natural dyes.
The main idol is a four-sided, tripartite sculpture, worshiped as the 1st and last of Dasavatarams. To the front, the top is a sh-face, bottom, the tail and the middle is lord Venkateshwara believed to belong to the kaliyuga. The rear of the idol has sh like patterns and to the sides are surya-chandra and a naga bandhanam. The crown of the deity, resembling a linga is believed to emphasize non-duality. The three hundred year old tamarind tree growing in the court used to have three trunks branching from the ground, that symbolised the namam.
Raja Sanjay Saincher, the heir of Maharaja Chandulal, care takes temples built by his forefathers. The temple structure has undergone reversible alterations over
the years, whilst the practices have continued to thrive. This place of such unique significance should inspire a sense of belonging amongst the city dwellers. This will lead to sensitive preservation of the temple campus.
Name of Building: Matsya Avatara Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy Temple
Location of Building: Jillelaguda, Hyderabad, Telangana (17.330916, 78.5269266)
People: Raja Sanjay Gopal Saincher, Founder Trustee Member, descendent of Maharaja Chandulal Bahadur, Murli Krishna Garu, Shivaramakrishana Gaaru, Sriniwas Murthy Gaaru, Janardhan Reddy Gaaru, Dingari Ramachary Gaaru and Raghavachary Gaaru
No comments:
Post a Comment