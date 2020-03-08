March 08, 2020
Then why so much disturbance after CAA?
1) Abrogation of Article 370 and 35(A).....
No Riots in any part of India.
2) Bill to Ban Triple Talaq....
No Riots in any part of India.
3) Ramjanabhoomi Verdict.
No Riots in any part of India.
That's the Iron Fist of HM Amit Shah.
Then why so much disturbance after CAA?
CAA.... Which Does Not TAKE AWAY Citizenship from Anyone and instead to GIVE Citizenship to Religiously Persecuted Minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Does CAA say that Citizenship WON'T be Given to Any Muslim from the mentioned Countries?.... NO. Even Muslims from those 3 countries CAN Get Citizenship but ONLY AFTER completing necessary legal formalities.
So.... How is CAA a boiling pot for Indian Muslims? ....OR.... Is it a MADE one?
Answer is YES.
Entire Anti CAA protests are PLANNED.
Reason :
1) ISI is too unhappy with it's failure to highlight Kashmir issue in All World Forums.
2) ISI is too unhappy with it's sources in India for Not Doing Anything to malign Image of Modi Govt.
Now.... Who are ISI Counterparts and Friends in India?
a) 10JP through Ahmed Patel and Mani Shankar Iyer.
b) PFI (Popular Front of India)
c) AAP through Amantullah Khan
d)Urban Naxals like Swara Bhaskar and Tukade Tukade Gangs of JNU, Jamia Milia Islamia University
e) PRESTITUTE media houses like NDTV, The Quint, Indian Express etc and PRESTITUTES like Rajdeep Sardesai, Raveesh Kumar etc.
3) Congress and Communists are losing their presence and relevance so fast that unless Something Catching Event happens, they will soon be history.
4) AAP needs consolidation of Muslim Votes as Kejariwal knows that Hindu Votes are going to get split on the basis of Castes, Class and communities.
And this is where 4 losing sides come together to achieve common Goals.
Now doesn't HM Amit Shah know this happening? Had Indian Intelligence Agencies not got a whim of it?
They knew what was coming up.
Then why didn't they stop this?
Here comes the Vision with Patience.
1) HM could have easily CRUSHED any protests even before they hit the streets and I think no-one will have doubts about Amit Shah's capabilities at least in this respect. But that would have maligned India's Global Image and Opposition parties with PRESTITUTES would have started raising doubts on India's Democratic Framework which would have made India's image bit shaky on International Forums especially wrt Kashmir. For your information.... I have spoken to many of my contacts and they have unanimously said that Modi and Shah's patience has played big to blow off Pakistan and China's agenda worldwide wrt Kashmir.
2) These Protests completely exposed the Lies of Congress and Communists including Urban Naxals including PRESTITUTES.
The Liberandu Youth studying at Instagram and Facebook Universities who were initially rallying behind these protesters by taking out Candle Light Marches.... Ultimately got fed up and started criticising these protesters after getting stuck in Traffic Jams due to Shaheen Baag type protests.
3) The violence always incited by Urban Naxals and Tukade Tukade Gang members at JNU and Jamia Milia Islamia started getting Exposed with videos coming out step by step. Antinationals like Sharjeel Imam got arrested and that was a big blow to these SO CALLED Students Bodies.
4) Yogi tightened his grip on UP through his too good handling of Riots there and left Priyanka Wadra and Akhilesh Yadav completely clueless.
5) Govt proved the Nuicance of Shaheen Baag type protests through SC..... From the point that SC advocating Right to Dissent as Fundamental Right ....same SC had to come out with observation that Right to Dissent can't be used for creating nuisance to others.
6) Congress and Communists have fired their last weapon and now have NOTHING left in their armour..... To such an extent that if Amit Shah announces NRC Tomorrow and fires at the first protester giving remembrance of Delhi Riots.... These people won't be able to argue also.
7) Urban Naxals like Kejariwal stand exposed with their Direct involvement in Delhi Riots.
These are the effects on National Level.
What about International Level?
India has WON BIG.... Modi and Amit Shah have won hands down. Trump Visit has put the final nail in opposition's coffin.
Opposition especially Congress had planned that Trump's Visit must fail. Delhi Riots were ORCHESTRATED with this purpose.
But what they failed to understand....
Before US President's visit to any country....
CIA comes in full combing mode. It was this time too. Every single call including Rana Ayub of Washington Post to Amantullah Khan of AAP were being tracked. CIA gave green signal to Trump only after being convinced that there is No Threat to US President and the Situation is not as tense as is being projected in Certain PRESTITUTE media in US and India. Amit Shah ALLOWED the protests to continue inspite of they taking Violent Turn on Monday 24th.
Result....
1) The Naked Reality of Liberandus was brought in front of the world.
2) Trump, already briefed by CIA about the ACTUAL forces behind protests and violence... Stood rock solid with PM Modi. Just look at his statement....
PM Modi believes in Religious Freedom. CAA is INTERNAL matter of India and I ( Mr Trump) believe that India knows how to DEAL with it. This was a Green Signal to Amit Shah on Tuesday 25th Afternoon that NOW you can START.
3) US President holds such an influential position in the world that one Wrong Statement from him on Some Issue catches the world attention and change lobbies.
By backing PM Modi on CAA and by not uttering a SINGLE word on Anti CAA protests... President Trump took the whole wind out of the Fake Agenda of Congress, Communists, AAP and Islamic Organisations.
4) Instead..... By signing 3 Billion $ deals.... Trump made his intention clear to China and Pakistan. Please note.... In spite of Indian Political Parties making a hue and cry about Delhi Riots and inspite of NOW Muslims playing a typical Victim Card.... Pakistan has not dared to Open it's mouth.
5) Giving a nudge to Pakistan..... Trump invited India as an observer to US - Taliban Peace Talks ( though the invitation was extended yesterday through Qatar.... Everyone knows that who is the Messiah of Qatar... It's US)..... Do you know what does that mean?
It means Afghanistan given to India and US takes care of Pakistan.
6) By not speaking a single word on Delhi Riots happening on Monday Night especially when they were happening at a distance of just 20 kms from where Trump was residing...
Trump gave a hint to the world that PRESTITUTES like Rana Ayub or Barakha Dutt are NOT to be believed even if they shed REAL TEARS on Tuesday. That's why, I have said before that Trump gave Green Signal to Amit Shah.
So..... Overall.... Trump's Visit was a big Success for BOTH US and India and to add cherry to the ice-cream.... Trump left on the note that India and US are working on a Big Trade Deal which is enough for the world to get excited about considering the size of two economies.
Also..... Trump ignoring stupid Anti CAA protests results in support of UK, France, Israel, Japan and Australia to PM Modi and his actions.
These were Diplomatic Wins for Modi and Amit Shah for their patience of last 2 months.
Aftermath....
After getting Green Signal from Trump...
Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday morning...
Gujarat was born in Delhi. Illegal Bangladeshis who were having their Baby's Day Out on Monday for a Brief Period were TAUGHT a GOOD lesson. Every Frustrated and Affected Soul was given a chance to have his piece of cake.
Sickulars started crying. Kejariwal started demanding that Delhi Borders be sealed and Army to be called in. Sonia started demanding Resignation of HM. Obviously, you can make a guess.... WHY?
My sympathies for 25th Night?
Only if THEY say SORRY first and Admit their deeds on 24th Night. Will THEY?
Every Action Gets an Effective Reaction. That's the Law of Nature. And Everyone must understand and think about the Reaction before taking any Action. Simple.
Coming back.....
Very Smartly.... The task of Restoring Peace was given to NSA Ajit Doval Sir by PM and HM. Do you know what does that mean? That means NIA and IB both come in picture and now the Real Investigations pick up.
Just see the recent developments.
1) AAP Corporator Mohammad Tahir Hussain is Exposed and on the run.
2) Kejariwal who was sitting over the file of Tukade Tukade Gang Leader Kanhaiya Kumar for 3 years.... Has given permission for His Prosecution under Sedition Case just an hour back.This has created panic among Urban Naxals as suddenly the Visible Hands Shielding them till today are now suddenly becoming Invisible.
3) Delhi HC has asked NIA to investigate role of Urban Naxals like Swara Bhaskar, Harsh Mander etc for their role in Planned Violence.
4) NIA has issued notice to Washington Post (read.... Rana Ayub) for it's role in spreading Fake News ( US will even authorise Deportation once proofs are provided).
There is lot more to come and you already know the capabilities of Ajit Doval Sir and especially when he is given a free hand after accomplishing Political and Diplomatic Goals.
Plus.... Also Note....
For the first time since 1947...Foreign Delegation with President Trump or Any of it's member paid EVEN a Courtesy Visit to Royal Family of India, the Fake Gandhis. Sonia or any of her kids were Not Even invited for Customary Dinner hosted by President Ramnath Kovind in the honour of US President. So.... For the first time since 1947, the Royal Family is CORRECTLY cut down in it's Fake Stature.
Ps: Start getting ready for UCC ( Uniform Civil Code) which will lay foundation of Population Control Bill.
THEY started it because Modi and Amit Shah allowed THEM to start it. THEY thought they are playing it.... THEY didn't realize that THEY were being Made to play as per a PLAN.
EVERYTHING WAS AND IS PLANNED. 🙏
Source: Beinginformed.in (Going live on 5th March 2020).
