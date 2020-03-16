March 16, 2020
Two real stories of educated morons who risked entire neighborhood lives due to Macaulayan arrogance
Two real stories of educated morons who risked entire neighborhood lives due to Macaulayan arrogance...
______________________________
1) A 25 year old woman from Agra, got married to a techie from Bengaluru who works for Google in 1st week of February.
Left for honeymoon in 2nd week to Italy, from there to Greece and then to France.
Landed back at Mumbai on 27th Feb, from there took flight to Bengaluru.
On 7th March her husband tested positive, she was quarantined too, called her dad in Agra, dad said beta yeh hospital wale faaltu tang karenge tu ghar hi aaja, smart father.
Escaped from Hospital, on March 8th took flight from Bengaluru to Delhi, from Delhi took train for Agra.
Meanwhile police started searching for her in Bengaluru, found out she left for Agra, they contacted civil administration at Agra.
Agra health officers reached her house, the family shut the door on health officials resisted and didn't cooperate, 8 family members in total.
Health officials asked District Magistrate to help, he sent police to their home, taken to hospital, literally dragged out as they didn't wanted to take tests.
Woman tested positive now and the 7 positive cases of Agra are likely to be this family only.
Now imagine the person's she might have affected in flights, train and in Agra as she wasn't indoors all the time.
These are educated techies and most aware people in our society, such persons need to be charged for culpable homicide.
Idiots of the highest order.
_________________________
2) This story is of the Italian family who came to Kerala on 24th Feb and without undergoing any health check or informing anyone, they travelled all around the town including their relatives houses. They visited Churches, marriages, cinema theatres etc.
When they got fever, they didn't even disclosed to the doctor that they came from Italy and kept roaming all over. The health department got to know about this only when 3 of their relatives were tested positive in the hospital. It didn't stopped here. When the health department staff arrived at their home, they arrogantly behaved with them saying we are not affected by any kind of disease and we will not come to any bulshit government hospitals. Finally the department could somehow managed to get them to the hospital. After few days one of them ran away from the hospital from the isolation ward. Due to these bloody irresponsible and selfish morons, more than 700 people are under observation and everyday 5 of them are tested positive.
What's the use of this 100% literacy when you don't even use your common sense or respect the government's instructions?
at 1:24 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment