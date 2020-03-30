March 30, 2020
WHILE WE ALL EAT & SLEEP WHAT PM MODI IS DOING?
MODI ji is working tirelessly with a massive team of 30 Experts consisting of Doctors, Scientists and Economists, each working as separate group. Theu got split into two Groups which again got split into 3 or 4 members in each to maintain Social Distancing.
Team-1 has 20 Specialist Experts headed by Dr.V.K.PAUL, member of Niti Ayog. It aids in taking key decisions based on minute-to-minute technical data and convey it to the PM. The status of Virus, how fast it is spreading among the masses, for how many it could spread in due course and the possible intermission etc.
Mr.Priti Sudan, Union Health Secretary, Dr. Randeep Guleria, Director AIIMS, Dr. Balaram Bhargav, Director ICMR, backed by a battery of experts in Mirco-Biology, Dr. Raman Gangakhadekar, Cheif Epidemic Specialist and Dr. Nivedita Gupta also make the team. Many geniuses are involved in the exercise of "Mathematical Modelling" of the virus from Institute of Epidemiology who present Daily Report to the PM each Night.
The Team-2 of 10 Experts is lead by Mr.K. Vijaya Raghavan, Technical Adviser to PM. Both these teams were constituted earl this month itself and are working in tandem. They submit their views to the PM through Mr. P.K. Mishra, Principal Secretary to the PM. On important points the PM directly interacts and seeks clarification with every individual member of the Team.
The 21 days Lockdown is the result of huge research work and collective decision of all these experts who solidly stand behind Modiji. Initially only 14 days Lockdown was proposed but it was extended as the virus had already entered the country with full vigor. Firstly it was decided to conduct testing only on those who return from other countries. Later ICMR decided to test all those who are likely to have contacted them.
Modiji is working with CSIR, DRDO, CCMB, ICMR, Indian Institute of Virology, Institute of Physics, Institutes of Engineers and holding consultations regularly each day 24x7.
Based on the data received from various countries on Covide-19, its impact on the people and financial and economic strength of the Nation decisions are taken swiftly and directions are given to the Task Force.
PM Modiji while ensuring that these measures are put into action swiftly, also holding detailed discussion with Chief Secretary, Finance and the RBI constantly, to gauge the impact of this virus on the economy of the Country and each individual family - esp those falling BPL, small traders, small industries, Middle/salaried class who are pay EMI towards various loans. Every tiny aspect concerning right from a Giant Corporate upto the daily wage-earner or village artisan are kept in view in all these decisions taken by all these Experts who are on tenterhooks all the time and at the call of PM Modiji. Modiji had extended his hours of work from 18 to 22 hours/day. On the other hand he humbly begs pardon from All of us for the "inconvenience" caused!!🤔
*WE SALUTE HIM.
LET US CONTRIBUTE GENEROUSLY TO "PM CARES" FUND AS WE TOO CARE FOR OUR COUNTRY.
JAI HIND!*
🇮🇳🌹🕉🙏
