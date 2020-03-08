DailyOh! Why all bank crises since 1860s look the same, to how an Indian maharaja beat Winston Churchill
The Yes Bank crisis takes us back to the Presidency Bank of Bombay.
Hope you are doing good. If you are a Yes Bank customer, though, the chances of that are low. There is so much dependent on what we earn and what we save, that it is natural for us to panic when the bank we banked upon is going through a crisis. But we suggest do not go by rumours. Follow Reserve Bank of India (RBI) updates and statements on the developments.
And if you are not a Yes Bank customer, or do not know what has happened at the bank, let us help you get up to date. The RBI has taken over the affairs of Yes Bank and placed strict limits on its operations, which include a cap of Rs 50,000 on withdrawals. Wondering what forced the RBI to do it? Yes Bank is flooded with bad loans. When people borrow from a bank but can’t return the money, the loan given out by the bank is called a bad loan.
Now, almost all cases of bad loans have proven to be a result of bank frauds. They have happened because bank officials lent money to failing businesses without checking their ability to pay back. Businessmen just bribe the officials to clear their files and get crores of rupees as loans. If you are a service-class person and have tried taking a loan, you know how difficult the scanning process is. Not so much for the men and women who can bribe. We are in no way suggesting that you bribe anyone. Never. The consequences are bad. As is bribing itself.
But let’s come back to Yes Bank for now. So, because Yes Bank has a lot of bad loans on its head, it has failed to raise any money from its operations. It is for this reason that RBI has taken matters into its own hands.
And how exactly is RBI trying to tide over the crisis? RBI has selected the State Bank of India (SBI), the nation’s largest lender, to lead a consortium that will inject new capital into Yes Bank. In simple words, the RBI has asked SBI to invest in Yes Bank, to help the bank recover. A similar problem had been reported by PMC Bank in Maharashtra just recently. Remember the photos and videos of people standing outside the bank’s branches? Angry, sobbing and anxious faces are seen after most bank crises.
But bank failures are not a new problem. They have existed for far too long. And while we were thinking about bank frauds, we were reminded of the Presidency Bank of Bombay (PBB) crisis. That bank was started by the East India Company in 1840. It ran well till the mid-1860s because this was the time when the American Civil War broke out.
You might be wondering what the Civil War in America had to do with a bank crisis in India.
When the Civil War started, supplies of cotton from America started to fall and this increased British reliance on Bombay cotton markets. So naturally there was a lot of money around. Around the mid-1860s, the PBB began to issue loans recklessly. This is the same kind of phenomenon that invited the 2008 world economic crisis after a housing boom in the US saw Lehman Brothers give out loans recklessly to people.
In 2008, Lehman Brothers filed for bankruptcy, meaning it said it has no money left. The PBB did it in 1868.
Bank after bank has repeated similar frauds, with government after government promising they will fix the system. We are not trying to say there is no hope in hell. We are trying to say that governments haven’t learnt from their mistakes and customers like us have had to pay the price for it.
Despite all the problems, banks have existed in India since 1770, with the first bank, Bank of Hindustan, being established that year. Have you ever wondered where the word bank came from? We did, today, and then decided bank should be our Word Of The Day.
The word bank comes from an Italian word, banque. Banque essentially means a bench but came to be used in the current sense because since Italian money lenders and changers borrowed and lent money beside a bench. They placed the money on that bench.
While the word banking was not found in existence till about 1640 AD, the practice of safe-keeping and savings flourished in the temple of Babylon in 2000 BC.
In Arthashastra, written in about 300 BC, Chanakya mentions about the existence of powerful guilds of merchant bankers who received deposits, and advanced loans and issued hundis, what we now call letters of transfer.
Even as we discus all this, we hope that Yes Bank account holders find an early redressal to their problems
