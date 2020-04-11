Big Tech moves into virus vacuum

AXIOS.com
Yesterday afternoon, Apple and Google, rivals who manage the world's two dominant smartphone ecosystems, announced a joint project to enable phone-based contact tracing using their phones' Bluetooth signals.
- They'll offer programming interfaces and operating-system integrations for iOS and Android — allowing governments here and abroad to provide apps that tell users when they've crossed paths with people who've tested positive.
- The companies undertook this collaboration without direction from the federal government, but in consultation with governments and health authorities around the world.
Amazon is planning to build its own virus testing facility to screen its workers, The Washington Post reported.
- As millions of newly unemployed workers flooded state websites, Google helped provide New York with a new portal to manage the surge.
Our thought bubble: The pandemic response is breaking from the normal pattern in which government calls for action, specifies needs, and sets standards and priorities while companies apply expertise and deliver results.
This time around, in the absence of clear signals and coordination from Washington, the tech giants are forging their own paths.
